Sarah Barnes threw a complete game and struck out four on the way to a 3-0 win for the Armuchee softball team on Tuesday as it hosted Region 7-AA foe Coosa.
Barnes scattered six hits while teammates Kelsie Burkett, Jamison Powell and Whitney Sanford each had an RBI.
Coosa pitcher Abby Jacobs struck out seven and allowed just four hits but was saddled with the loss. Tejah Spivey went 2-for-3 to lead the Lady Eagles at the plate.
Armuchee (3-2, 2-1 7-AA) will be on the road Thursday at Rockmart, while Coosa (2-5, 0-3) will travel to Darlington on Wednesday for a non-region contest.
In other action:
Pepperell 2, Gordon Central 1
Trista Ely had a two-out hit in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday to send in the winning run in a walk-off victory for Pepperell over Region 7-AA opponent Gordon Central in Lindale.
The visiting Lady Warriors tied the game in the top of the inning 1-1 to set up Ely’s heroics.
Pepperell pitcher Chloe Jones threw a one-hitter while striking out 10 in the complete game effort.
Morgan Willingham caught the sophomore and had the Lady Dragons’ other RBI, while Jolie Splendore went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Pepperell (5-3, 1-2 7-AA) will play at Coosa on Thursday.
Rockmart 8, Model 0, 5 inn.
The Rockmart Lady Jackets got an all-around dominant win over Model on Tuesday as Emilee Register delivered a no-hitter in an 8-0 run-rule shortened win in the Region 7-AA contest.
Playing in Shannon, Rockmart (5-0, 3-0 7-AA) took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first and never looked back. Gracey Arnold was the leader at the plate with three hits and four RBIs.
Emma Evans had two hits and two RBIs for the Lady Jackets, while Alexis Teems had two hits and Kinsey Jones had two RBIs.
Model (2-4, 1-2) will play at Chattooga on Thursday, while Rockmart will host Armuchee.
VOLLEYBALL
Chattooga splits home matches
The Chattooga Lady Indians went 1-1 on the evening Tuesday in Summerville as they hosted Rome High and Rockmart.
Chattooga (2-8) picked up the win over Rockmart with a score of 25-22, 25-15. Rome then got the win over the host team 25-18, 25-13.
The Lady Indians will travel to Adairsville on Thursday to take on Gilmer and the host Lady Tigers.