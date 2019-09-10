It’s the time for midterms for Region 7-AA softball teams, and Armuchee head coach Shane Arp has some positive reports while the Lady Indians continue to gain important experience.
“We’re a group of very young, talented, inexperienced softball players,” Arp said. “We’re really just starting to find our identity and who we are. And hopefully that will be a good thing for us.”
For most teams, this week will see them begin their second rotation against fellow 7-AA squads. Armuchee was trying to wrap up its first round Tuesday when lightning in the area stopped play.
When the rain finally came around it was the last straw to possibly resuming Armuchee's home contest against region foe Dade County.
With the game tied 2-2 after five innings, coaches decided to postpone the end of the contest. It was not certain when it would be completed as of press time.
Armuchee came into the season with several young players that have made their way onto the varsity team and in the starting lineup. Tuesday’s game saw a mix of four freshmen and sophomores holding down the infield along with a pair of seniors.
Their youthfulness hasn’t kept the Lady Indians from finding some success. They are 6-5 this season and 3-3 in Region 7-AA, with close wins over Pepperell and Coosa as well as non-region opponents like Rome and Christian Heritage.
Armuchee got its second win over the Lady Lions on Monday with a 5-4 victory. Isabelle Espy went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, while Delaney Steen was 2-for-3 at the plate. Kelsie Burkett got the win on the mound, allowing six hits while striking out five in a complete-game effort.
“They’re still the same bunch of fun-loving girls that we had at the beginning of the season, but what they are now is more confident in the game that they’re playing. And that comes from games they have played and experience,” Arp said. “It’s just a battle of depth. It’s a case of trying to find experience and to prepare us for the run.”
The Lady Indians will host Chattooga on Thursday, before taking a week break and visiting Pepperell on Sept. 17. Arp said the switch in the region to determine state playoff teams by region record makes the rest of the season interesting.
“This season is a little different, region-wise, because there is no region tournament. Every region game has that much more importance to it,” Arp said. “So we’re trying to emphasize that, while at the same time, grow and have patience.”
In other action:
VOLLEYBALL
Model sweeps at Temple
The Model volleyball team edged Armuchee in two sets Tuesday to take a 2-0 record in Area 6-AA/A.
Playing at Temple, the Lady Blue Devils defeated the host team 25-14, 25-9, before getting the win over Armuchee, 25-22, 25-20.
Brooke Roberts had 10 kills, four blocks, and two aces for Model in the two matches, while Emma Dickinson had six kills, and 12 digs. Katy Ingram finished with five kills, and 10 digs, while Neely Brownlow had 23 digs and three aces.
Belle Bryant and Maggie Jon White each had nine assists.
Model (14-10) will visit Rome on Thursday.
Coosa starts area 2-0
The Coosa volleyball team swept the competition Tuesday at home to open its Area 6-AA/A schedule.
After defeating Bremen 25-13, 25-14, the Lady Eagles got a win over Pepperell, 25-11, 25-12. Brinley Smith had 42 assists, nine digs and five aces for Coosa. The Lady Eagles’ attack was fueled by Kasey Thacker’s 14 kills, seven blocks, and four aces, and Jordan Roberts’ 13 kills, and seven aces.
Sarah Arrant had eight kills and three digs for Coosa, while Makayla Nelson finished with nine digs and two aces.
Coosa (29-6, 2-0 6-AA/A) will travel to LaFayette on Thursday.