PREP ROUNDUP: Armuchee’s Holder take 3rd place, leads team to 6th-place finish
Holder finished in third place in the Boys Class A-3A division Saturday with a time of 18:02.38. The Indians finished in sixth place.
In the girls’ competition, Armuchee’s Chloe Purdy and Kayla Hutcherson led the Lady Indians to a third-place finish. Purdy finished seventh with a time of 23:16.46, and Hutcherson came in 11th with a time of 23:46.52.
Darlington’s boys took eighth and Rockmart finished 12th. For the girls, Darlington was seventh, led by a 10th-place finish from Maggie Hawkins with a time of 23:28.03. Rockmart was eighth.
Esdras Real was top runner from Rome High in the Boys Class 4A-5A group with a time of 18:53.03. Rome’s boys finished in seventh place as a team.
Rome’s girls finished in ninth, led by a 20th-place finish by Nora Bailey with a time of 22:48.39.
VOLLEYBALL
Coosa competes in Tennessee tourney
The Coosa volleyball team went up against tough competition over the weekend at the Rocky Top Classic in Sevierville, Tennessee, and advanced to the Gold Championship Bracket.
The tournament featured more than 100 teams, and the Lady Eagles closed out the two-day event with a 25-9, 25-20 loss to Stewart’s Creek.
The Lady Eagles’ previous win, a 9-25, 25-23, 15-10 victory against West Jessamine, was head coach’s Nic Hann’s 200th win.
In pool play, the Lady Eagles defeated Elizabethon, 17-25, 25-14, 15-8, Grace Christian Academy, 25-14, 25-9, and lost to Gate City 25-23, 25-23.
Kasey Thacker led the Lady Eagles (16-7) with 33 kills, 30 digs, nine blocks and seven aces, Jordan Roberts had 27 kills, 26 digs, seven blocks, three assists and two aces, and Gracie Shumate had 18 kills, 22 digs, two blocks and two aces. Debra Barker added 65 digs, eight assists, seven aces and two Kills, and Brinley Smith had 90 assists, 29 digs, three aces, two kills and one block.
Coosa will next host Pepperell and Rockmart today.
SOFTBALL
Lady Dragons split at Slam
The Pepperell softball team closed out play in the Carrollton Lady Trojan Slam with an 8-4 win against Flowery Branch.
Earlier in the weekend tournament, the Lady Dragons lost 7-3 to Alexander, lost 14-2 to Chapel Hill and won 4-1 against Bremen.
The Lady Dragons jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings, and held off a late rally from Flowery Branch to hang on for the six-inning win.
Dahlia Sanford, Maddie Clay and Maycy Owens each had two hits for the Lady Dragons (10-5). Clay and Josie McGraw each had two RBIs. Sydnie Edwards got the win, throwing six innings and striking out one.
The Lady Dragons will face Gordon Central at home today.