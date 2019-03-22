The Armuchee baseball team came up short Friday in a 4-3 Region 7-AA road loss to Dade County.
The Indians trailed Dade County 3-2 going into the final inning, but were able to tie the score 3-3 in the top of the seventh. However the Wolverines scored a run in the bottom of the inning to seal the win.
Ethan Nixon and Gauge Burkett each had two hits, and Bleu Swanson had a hit in his first game back from an injury. Brayden Perry had two RBIs, and Brantson Duck had a hit and an RBI.
Duck took the loss in relief of Alexander Stevens, who pitched six innings, allowing three runs and striking out two.
Armuchee (2-10, 2-4 7-AA) is at New Manchester today at 1 p.m.
THURSDAY’S LATE CONTESTS TENNIS: Rome boys 5, East Paulding 0
The Rome High boys’ tennis team swept its singles matches with shutouts on its way to a 5-0 win against East Paulding on the road Friday.
Carson Garrett, Caleb McCurry and Ian Kligora all won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively. The Rome doubles players won their matches by forfeit.
Rome will next compete in the region tournament at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on April 9 and 10.
Rome girls 4, East Paulding 1
The Rome High girls’ tennis team came away with a 4-1 win against host East Paulding on Friday.
No. 1 singles was won by Nigara Nizamidin, 6-1, 6-2, and Ripley Bennett won No. 2 singles, 6-3, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Hollis Loveless and Karol Viniegra won 6-1, 6-4, and at No. 2 doubles, Abby Hart and Kathryn Harrington won 6-1, 6-2.
The Lady Wolves next compete in the region tournament at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on April 9 and 10.