Fideles Christian School took first place with a team score of 244 out of a possible 300, followed by Harvester with a 241. Unity took third place with a 203.
In the ladies division, Unity’s Tiffany Creel and Emma Grace Risler took first and second with a 61 and 55 respectively. All individual scores are out of a possible 100.
In the men’s division, Unity’s Collin Matthews was tied for third with Wesley Price of Fideles with a score of 81. In the shoot-off, Matthews came out on top, hitting all eight targets to Price’s seven.
John Henry Adams of Fideles and Gavin Cosper of Harvester finished tied for first place with an 85. The two went through two stations in the shoot-off before Adams edged Cosper 11-10 out of a possible 16 targets.