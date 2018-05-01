PREP GOLF: Several local teams and individuals claim area titles
Darlington’s boys’ and girls’ golf teams claimed the Area 4-A Private titles on Monday, with Sophia Kalusche winning the individual championship. Pepperell’s girls scorched the competition at the Area 3-AA tournament to take first, while Sydnie Edwards took low-medalist honors. And Rome High’s Hogan Ingram saw his lead hold through to the end of the Area 4-5A tournament.
All of these teams and individuals will compete at their respective state golf tournaments scheduled for May 21-22.
Darlington’s boys won the Area 4-A Private championship t Cobblestone Golf Club in Acworth with a score of 302. Mt. Paran was second at 307. Lindsey Cordell and Carter Anderson tied for second in the overall standings with a 73.
Darlington’s girls finished with a team score of 165 for first place and the title. Kings Ridge was second at 172. Kalusche won with a score of 81 for the 18-hole round. Liza Frisbee finished second with an 84.
Monday was also a successful day for the Pepperell Lady Dragons, as they turned in a team score of 190 to claim the Area 3-AA title at Calhoun Elks and Golf Club. Edwards finished with a low score of 93.
Pepperell’s Grace Hufford tied for the individual runner-up as both she and Abbigail Hayes of Gordon Central carded a 97. Josie McGraw was the third member of the Lady Dragons’ team and shot a 99.
Ingram, a freshman at Rome High, wasted no time in settling into varsity golf and finished 3-over 75 at Oak Mountain Golf Club in Carrollton to beat Mason Lee of Cass by one shot. His win gives Rome back-to-back area champions following current Kennesaw State freshman Justin Kim’s victory last year.
Kim is a freshman on the Owls’ golf team.
Darlington’s boys will play their state tournament at Georgia National Golf Club in McDonough, while the girls will be at Heron Bay Golf Club in Locust Grove. Pepperell’s girls are set to play at Waynesboro Country Club, and Ingram will be playing at the Class 5A tournament at Planterra Ridge Country Club in Peachtree City.
The Area 3-AA boys’ golf tournament will be held today at Fields Ferry Golf Club in Calhoun.