Prep golfers were finally greeted with a sunny, dry afternoon to get out on the golf course Wednesday. They just had to deal with a bit of mud and a lot of wind through their trip through the front nine at Stonebridge Golf Club.
Coosa’s boys’ team hosted Rome High and Armuchee at the course as they each played in their first regular season match.
Rome sophomore Hogan Ingram shot a par 36 for the afternoon to ear low medalist honors and lead his team to a win. The Wolves finished with an overall score of 179, while Armuchee posted a 248 with Cole Arasmith posting a 55 for the Indians’ low score.
Coosa was paced by Brayden Cooper’s 61, however the Eagles had only three varsity golfers for the match and did not have enough for a team score.
Rome coach Kevin Davis said the experience they’ve gained from playing in two early tournaments have allowed them to get used to the wet conditions.
“We’re still a little rusty, but I think we’ll be able to come around once we get out on the course more and get some putting in,” Davis said. “Even though it’s been tough with the muddy conditions, it’s good because it teaches them to overcome the adversity of a course that in not in perfect shape.”
The Wolves’ Barritt Cowan was second overall with a final score of 44, while teammate Daniel Davis shot a 48 and Sawyer Hernandez and Alan Trammell each had a 51. Walt Wilson rounded out Rome’s top six with a 56.
Armuchee’s second best score was Justin Kerr’s 61, followed by Will Holloway’s 65 and Will Holcombe’s 67. Jose Benavidez shot a 64 for Coosa, while Lake Smith had a 72.
Ingram, who was the individual area champion last season and finished as the Class 5A state runner-up, said the constant breeze and intermittent gusts made the match a bit more challenging.
“The wind was blowing pretty much throughout the whole round,” he said. “It was way more difficult than it normally is. But you can’t complain too much. Just try to do what you normally do.”
Davis and Ingram both stated they hope to be able to qualify as a team for the state tournament this year instead of just have one or two individuals qualify. That means shooting a combined 340 over 18 holes at the most at area. Davis said Wednesday’s 179 is a good start, but there is more work to do.
“We still have some gaps to fill, but once we get everybody on the same page and on the course more I feel we can have a good shot at it,” he said.
In other action:
BASEBALL: Rome 3, Cass 0
The Rome High baseball team earned its third straight Region 7-5A win Wednesday topping Cass 3-0 at LakePoint Sporting Community.
Senior pitcher Alden Astin guided the Wolves to a win throwing a complete game and allowing only two hits while striking out seven.
Sevie Andrews was 2-for-3 with a run scored at the plate for the Wolves, while Knox Kadum had a triple and an RBI, Astin had a triple, an RBI and a run scored, Brayer Cowan had a hit and an RBI, and Caleb Ellard knocked in a run.
Rome (5-4, 3-2 7-5A) will face Cass again on the road Friday.
Darlington 3, Christian Heritage 1
Trailing 1-0, the Darlington boys’ baseball team scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to ultimately seal a Region 6-A win against Christian Heritage on the road Wednesday.
Kobe Nadu had a hit, an RBI and scored a run for Darlington (5-4-1, 4-2 6-A), Lawson Brown had a double and a run, and Lawson Goodwin knocked in a run.
Charlie Bell earned the win on the mound tossing six innings and striking out six while allowing two hits and one earned run. Aiden Cloud pitched an inning in relief.
Darlington will next face Mt. Zion-Carroll on Saturday at State Mutual Stadium in the Rome Braves High School Invitational.
Armuchee 13, Gordon Central 2
The Armuchee baseball team earned its first win of the season Wednesday defeating Region 7-AA foe Gordon Central 13-2 on the road.
Jacob Stanley got the win for the Indians (1-7, 1-2 7-AA) striking out eight over five innings. At the plate Stanley had a double and three RBIs.
Also for Armuchee Gauge Burkett was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs, Ethan Nixon was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, an RBI and three stolen bases, Randon Carter was 2-for-3 with a stolen base and an RBI, Chandler Cook was 2-for-3.
The Indians will face Model on Saturday in the Rome Braves High School Invitational at State Mutual Stadium.
SOCCER: Pepperell girls 4, Chattooga 0
The Pepperell girls’ soccer team improved to 7-0 on the season Wednesday with a 4-0 win against Region 7-AA opponent Chattooga on Wednesday in Summerville.
Sydni Hazlewood and Ansley Davenport each scored two goals for the Lady Dragons (7-0, 7-0 7-AA), while Anna Kate Graham and Megan Henderson each had an assist. Goalkeeper Bre Culpepper had five saves.
The Lady Dragons are at Gordon Central for another region contest on Tuesday. Chattooga (3-5-1, 1-5) is at Anniston, Alabama, on Friday.
TENNIS: Model girls 5, Gordon Central 0
The Model girls’ tennis team shut out Gordon Central on Wednesday 5-0 at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Tatum Abdou earned a 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles, Evalyn Edwards won No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-4, and Miya Blanton won No. 3 singles 6-4, 6-3.
At No. 1 doubles Brooke Roberts and Emily Hicks won 6-2, 6-2, and Ambria Ludwig and Ella Burgess won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Model faces Dade County today at the Rome Tennis Center.
Model boys 5, Gordon Central 0
Parker Stone and Eli Abdou both earned shutouts at No. 1 and No. 3 singles respectively as the Model boys’ tennis team blanked Gordon Central 5-0 at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on Wednesday. Teller Abdou won at No. 2 singles 6-0, 5-7, 10-5.
At No. 1 doubles Micah Veillon and Braxton Sims won 6-4, 6-3, and Cole Locklear and Griffin Burgess won at No. 2 doubles 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Model faces Dade County today at the Rome Tennis Center.
Cedartown 10, Model 6
After starting the season with a 7-0 run, the Model baseball team dropped its second straight contest Wednesday with a 10-6 loss to Cedartown in Shannon.
Brody Pace knocked a three-run homer for Model (7-2), and Brody Pearson also homered. Pace, Dawson Whitefield, Connor Yarborough and Davis Chastain each had two hits.
Model is at Chattooga on Friday for a region contest. Cedartown is at Rockmart on Saturday.
TUESDAY’S LATE CONTESTS
SOCCER: Rockmart boys 2, Chattooga 1
Xavier Clark and C.C. Briscoe each scored a goal to lead the Rockmart boys’ soccer team to a 2-1 region win against visiting Chattooga on Tuesday.
James Harcourt had an assist for the Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-3 7-AA), and goalkeeper Nathan Bonito had 17 saves.
Rockmart hosts region foe Armuchee on Tuesday, while Chattooga (0-9-1, 0-7) hosts Dade County.