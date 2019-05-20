Taking second place at state in his freshman year, Rome High golfer Hogan Ingram has made it a step closer to taking the top spot as a sophomore.
Ingram shot a 2-under 69 on Monday on the opening day of the Class 5A GHSA Golf State Championship at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton.
Ingram sits in a three-way tie for first place with Ola’s Jared Edwards and Trevor Basse. Ola leads the tournament with a 285, and Rome as a team is in 10th place with a 340.
Also for Rome, Barritt Cowan shot an 87, Adam Trammell shot a 91, and Sawyer Hernandez had a 93.
In the Class A Private championships at Green Island Country Club in Columbus, Area 4-A Private champion Darlington has its girls team with a one-stroke lead over Atlanta International at 156 and its boys’ team sitting in fifth place with a 299.
Nea Leppanen and Liza Frisbee each carded a 78 for the Lady Tigers, who are tied for second place. Atlanta International’s Meghna Grover leads with a 3-over 74.
For the Tigers, Lindsey Cordell, who will compete in a U.S. Open sectional qualifying event in June, is tied for second place with a 1-under 70.
The Tigers, tied for fifth as a team, also had Scott Spyra with a 72, Redding Shaw with a 78 and Alec Patterson with a 79.
Brookstone leads the tournament on its home course with a 295 over second-place Christian and Heritage Christian with 296. Brookstone’s Bo Blanchard leads with a 68.
In the Class AA competition at Oak Mountain Golf Club in Carrollton, Model’s Cody Boazman and Rockmart’s Mason Hitchcock both shot 7-over 79 and are tied for seventh place.
Also for Rockmart, which is in 10th with a team score of 356, Parker Crawford shot an 80, Karson Moates shot a 94, and Karter Moates had a 103. Metter’s Ian Glanton is out front with a 70 and his team is in first place with a 302.
On the girls’ side, Pepperell’s Josie McGraw and Sydnie Edwards shot a 94 and a 95, respectively, to lead the Lady Dragons to a 189 and seventh place after the first day.
Rockmart’s girls sit in 10th place with a 214 thanks to Gracie Tan’s 103 and Neely Collum’s 111. Breman leads with a 149, and Christian Williams is out front with a 1-over 73 for the Lady Blue Devils.