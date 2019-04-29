The Rome High boys’ golf team got a strong performance from a freshman, and a duo of Pepperell girls’ shooters again led their team to success in area tournament action.
The Wolves finished with a 340 in the Area 4-5A tournament for fourth place, and the Lady Dragons’ shot a 181 for second place in the Area 3-AA tournament.
Hogan Ingram shot a 74 for the Wolves, Barritt Cowan followed with an 82, and Adam Trammell shot an 89. But it was freshman Griffin Girrard’s 95 that got Rome into the state tournament.
The team’s No. 6 golfer parred the 18th hole giving the Wolves the needed score of 340 to advance to the state meet.
Rome head coach Kevin Davis put a little added pressure on Girrard, but the young, small golfer, whom teammates and coaches call “The Beast,” stood strong.
“I was debating whether to tell him he needed a par for us to get into state, but he’s a competitive kid, so I decided to tell him," Davis said. "When his eyes got wide, I thought I had made a mistake, but he shot a great approach shot and his par got us the 340 on the nose to get in.”
Rome finished behind Carollton (305), Riverwood (309) and Kell (339) during the tournament at Dogwood Golf Club in Austell.
Ingram’s 3-over 74 was good for third place individually. Davis has high hopes for Ingram at state and is hoping for a top-10 finish for his team. The highest his team has finished at state was seventh place two seasons ago.
“We’re excited,” Davis said. “We know that right now we’re probably not one of the best teams in the state, but we would love a top-10. Obviously, Hogan has always got a shot at an individual state championship, and we’re hoping to get him a couple of those before he leaves here.”
For Pepperell, Sydnie Edwards carded an 86 and Josie McGraw shot a 95 to carry the team to the second-place finish.
Pepperell head coach Brian Henderson praised the girls for their efforts throughout their careers and how they try to help each other out on the course.
“Josie didn’t have a good start, but she really had a great back nine to assure us second place,” Henderson said. “Edwards shot the best game of her career and took up the ground that Josie usually covers.
“They came in as freshmen and young golfers learning the game, and they’ve improved every year. They’re still striving to get better as they finish their careers.”
Pepperell finished behind Bremen which easily took first with a 153. Rockmart shot a 203 and was the third team coming in under the 220 score needed to qualify for state. Rockmart's Megan Johnson shot a 96, and Neely Collum had a 107. Bremen's Averi Schrews was low-medalist with a 75.
Gordon Central’s Caitlyn Chilito shot a 97 to qualify for state as an individual coming in under the needed score of 100.
Armuchee shot a 242 for sixth place. Logan Lively had a 119 for the Lady Indians and Gracie Williams shot a 123.
The boys’ Area 3-AA tournament will take place next Monday at Cherokee Country Club.
The GHSA Class AA state championships May 20-21 at Oak Mountain Golf Club in Carrollton. The Class 5A tournament will take place the same days at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton.