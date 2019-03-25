Coming off of a 10th-place finish in the Lady Warrior Invitational this past Saturday, the Pepperell girls’ golf team will have to wait to compete in the Floyd County Invitational.
The tournament was scheduled for Monday, but with more rain passing through Floyd County, the tournament is tentatively rescheduled for April 15 at Meadow Lakes Golf Course.
As of Monday evening, the boys’ Floyd County Invitational was still set to take place today at 4:15 p.m. at Stonebridge Golf Club.
Saturday’s tournament gave Pepperell head golf coach Brian Henderson and good look at the way his girls’ team plays at a higher level.
His seniors, Josie McGraw and Sydnie Edwards, were the only Class AA golfers at the event hosted by Cherokee High School in Canton, shooting a 2-over 74. The tournament featured 40 teams including Roswell, Allatoona and North Forsyth.
“They played really well together,” Henderson said. “I wanted to find them a tournament where there would be some competition. They’ve been playing together since they were freshmen, so I thought it was a good thing for them to be a part of.”
Following the Floyd County Invitational, Pepperell will compete in the Area 3-AA tournament April 29 at Cherokee Golf and Country Club in Cedartown. The Lady Dragons will have some extra competition at area with Bremen dropping down to Class AA from Class 3A. The Lady Blue Devils were runners-up in last season’s state championship.
“We’ll have to have our best day ever to be able to compete,” Henderson said. “We’ll probably have to shoot lower than we ever have. But that might motivate them to shoot lower.”
Henderson said McGraw, who also plays basketball and softball, gives his team the competitive edge they need as the season goes along.
“Josie is turning out really well,” Henderson said. “She’s competitive. When we get closer to area, she rises to the top.”