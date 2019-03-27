Model’s Cody Boazman followed up a strong first-round performance in the Floyd County Invitational with more of the same Wednesday, shooting back-to-back 36s to take low-medalist and lead the Blue Devils to a first-place finish.
Model finished with a team total of 359 on at Stonebridge Golf Club, as the Blue Devils' Douglas Tarter finished with a two-day total of 77, shooting a 38 in round two to come in second on the leaderboard.
Also for Model, Jacob McAdams shot a 104, and Jack Mulkey finished with a 106.
“I had fun,” Boazman said. “It was good to play with my friends. This is pretty much our third match (of the season), but I think it’s going all right. We’re still working on some things to get tuned up for area, but I think it will be a good year for us.”
“That’s solid,” Model head coach Todd Gilleland said when asked about Boazman's score. “That’s good. He’s showing that he’s a senior and he’s showing that he plays all the time. He’s doing a fantastic job for us and he’s a great leader.”
Coosa followed Model with a team score of 485 for second overall, and Armuchee finished with a 490 for third.
Pepperell didn’t have enough players for a team score, but had three golfers playing as individuals. The top shooter for the Dragons was Michael Corntassel, who shot a 46 in teh second round for a two-day score of 97.
For Armuchee, Cole Arasmith shot on 59 in the second round for a 111 total to lead the Indians, followed by C.J. Kelly’s 121, while Will Holloway and Joey Cerniglia each shot a 129 over the two days.
Gilleland saw some good things from his team, even though the Blue Devils, as well as the other county schools, got a late start to the season because of the rain that drenched area courses early in the month.
“The guys played well,” Gilleland said. “With the weather the way it’s been lately, we just haven’t been able to get on a roll. I think we’re starting to hit our stride a little bit, and the more they get a chance to put more days together it’s going to help us a lot. Considering we haven’t been able to put a lot of days together, they’re doing pretty good.”
Coosa’s Landon Tate finished the second round with a 57 for a total of 113, followed closely by teammate Brayden Cooper, who finished with a 114. The Eagles were rounded out by Lake Smith and Jose Benavidez, who shot a 128 and a 130, respectively.
Coosa coach Robert Cummings said Tate has played a big role on the team as a freshman, even though he’s just recently been able to swing a golf club again as he is coming back from a broken collarbone.
“Landon’s a freshman, but I think he’s really going to help us as we get more into the season,” Cummings said. “He’s improving every time he comes out.”
The Blue Devils will compete again Monday at Stonebridge against Coosa and Rome.