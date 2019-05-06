With the completion of the boys’ Area 3-AA golf tournament, Floyd County had only one golfer advance to the state competition later this month.
Model’s Cody Boazman shot a 78 to qualify for the GHSA golf state championships as the Blue Devils missed the cut as a team by only one stroke with a 361 at Cherokee Country Club in Cedartown. The two golfers with the lowest scores on teams that didn’t qualify also advanced to state.
“He had some good holes and some that he left a little behind,” Model golf coach Todd Gilleland said. “Overall he had a good day. Everyone always wants to do better, but he was happy with the outcome.”
Gilleland added that, of course, Boazman’s goal was for his entire team to compete for a state championship.
“They did all they could, and it just happened to end that way,” Gilleland said. “They fought hard, but they just ended up coming up short. It could’ve been a putt here or a putt there. Cody is the only senior I have, so all the other guys will be back and ready to play next year. I was very proud of them.”
The Class AA state championships will be May 20-21 at Oak Mountain Golf Club in Carrollton. The girls’ tournament will take place at the same site.
Model’s Douglas Taylor carded an 80, while Dylan Diprima shot a 101, and Jacob McAdams had a 102.
Dade County’s Aydin Norman also qualified as an individual with a 75.
Bremen was crowned Area 3-AA champions with Tyler Lipscomb earning low-medalist status with a 69.
Bremen finished with a team total of 331, while Gordon Central shot a 342 for second, and Rockmart took third with a 344. The three teams were the only ones out of the nine teams competing to come in below the needed score of 360 to qualify for state.
Armuchee finished with a 389 behind Justin Kerr’s 87, and Coosa’s Landon Tate shot a 100 as the Eagles finished with a 442.
Michael Corntassel shot a 113 for Pepperell and was the lowest scorer out of the three Dragon golfers in the tournament.
Rockmart’s Mason Hitchcock was out front for the Jackets with an 80, followed by Parker Crawford and Jonathan Suppes with a pair of 85s, and Karson Moates with a 94.