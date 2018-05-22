PREP GOLF: Ingram, Darlington girls lead locals to open state tournaments
Rome High freshman Hogan Ingram finished Monday’s opening round of the Class 5A tournament tied for first with a 2-under 70 at Planterra Ridge County Club in Peachtree City.
Meanwhile, the Darlington girls’ team picked up where it left off at the Area 4-A Private tournament and ended Monday with a 10-stroke lead at the Class A Private tournament at Heron Bay Golf Club in Locust Grove.
All classifications are scheduled to complete their two-day, 36-hole events today, weather permitting. Many of last year’s state tournaments were abbreviated to one-day events after rain washed out the second round of competition.
In Class AA, the Pepperell girls’ team was tied for fifth with two other teams after round one at Waynesboro Country Club. The Lady Dragons turned in a total of 185. St. Vincents’ was in the lead with a 165.
Josie McGraw had the low score for Pepperell with a 92, while Grace Hufford was next with a 93 to make up the team score. Sydnie Edwards finished with a 96.
In the Class AA boys’ tournament, Rockmart was in fifth with a 345 team total, while Gordon Central was close behind in sixth at 351. Darlington’s boys were in sixth after the first round of the Class A Private tournament with a team total of 310. Alec Patterson led the Tigers with a 1-over 73.
Ingram, who won the Area 4-5A tournament a few weeks ago, was at 4-under coming into the final hole Monday but wrapped up his round with a double-bogey on 18, just the second time he shot above par on the day.
It put him in a deadlock with Ola’s Jackson Shultz and Starr’s Mill’s Luke Phillips atop the leaderboard. Seven players were within four strokes of the lead heading into Tuesday’s second round.
Darlington’s Sophia Kalusche and Liza Frisbee both were in the top four in the individual standings after the first day of the Class A Private tournament. Kalusche’s 4-over 74 was second overall, while Frisbee was fourth with a 78.
The scores gave the Lady Tigers a team total of 154 for the round, 10 shots ahead of Brookstone.