It’s been a whirlwind year for Darlington golfer Lindsey Cordell, and there’s likely more on the horizon as he gets ready to begin the next step in his career.
Cordell signed with Georgia Southern on Friday after enjoying great success on golf courses across the state at a young age.
At just 16, Cordell was one step away from playing in the 2019 U.S. Open after making his way through a local qualifier for the event, finishing in the top eight at Whitewater Creek Country Club in Fayetteville.
Cordell shot a 2-under 69 and made his way through to sectional qualifying, managing the score despite two bogeys and a double-bogey during his round.
Cordell also came away with an individual title in the Class A Private GHSA Golf State Championships at Green Island, shooting a 3-under for the 36-hole tournament after helping his team win the Area 4-A Private championships for the second year in a row.
He also took second place in the Rome Junior Classic at Coosa Country Club, finishing just one shot behind the winner, and competed in a qualifying for the Georgia Amateur Championship.
Cordell’s success throughout the year earned him the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association All-State Boys’ Player of the Year award for Class A Private teams.