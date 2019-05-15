Darlington golfer Lindsey Cordell has a lot on his plate at the moment.
He and his teammates will be competing next week in the GHSA Golf State Championship, he’s got a qualifying event at the end of the month for the Georgia Amateur Championship, and he’s one step away from playing in the U.S. Open.
Yes, that U.S. Open.
The 16-year-old junior recently made his way through a local qualifier for the 119th event, which will be held at Pebble Beach on June 13-16. He made the cut at Whitewater Creek Country Club in Fayetteville by finishing in the top eight.
The young golfer is keeping grounded throughout the process. He is focusing on what he needs to do to make sure he’s successful against the tougher competition he’ll face at sectionals later this month, which could be at Hawks Ridge Golf Club in Ball Ground on June 3.
The official sectional Cordell will play in is yet to be determined, but he believes that one is the most probable.
“I’m feeling good,” Cordell said. “I’ve got to get the driver and play a little bit more and make it a little more consistent. I need to try to get rid of some of the dumb mistakes.”
Cordell shot a 2-under 69 to be one of the eight golfers that made their way through to sectional qualifying. Cordell managed the score despite two bogeys and a double-bogey during his round but is confident in his ability to correct those mistakes.
“It needs to be lower than that,” Cordell said of what he’ll need to accomplish at sectonals. “The players are a little bit better there. I’ve never played the course so I need to go for a practice run, and hopefully I can go a little bit lower than 69.”
The sectional event is one of 12 in the world and will consist of two rounds in one day with the number of qualifying spots determined by the size and the strength of the field.
“Sectionals are where are the pros get in, but I’m not playing against them, I’m playing against the course,” Cordell said. “If it’s good enough, it’s good enough. Really it’s just another qualifier. No different than any other I’ve played in. Just different people. I’m not trying to do anything special, just do the same thing I’ve been doing.”
Darlington golf coach Jared Willerson said Cordell has improved in his game greatly this year and he’s glad to see his hard work paying off.
“Lindsey’s an amazing player, but what makes him amazing is his work ethic,” Willerson said. “He’s out here working hard every day just trying to be the best that he can be. He’s out here every time he gets a chance. You don’t have to stay on him about practice. He’s out here all the time. He works really, really hard at his game, and he’s starting to get rewarded for it.”
Prior to his sectional qualifier, Cordell will be joined by his teammates Monday and Tuesday at Green Island Golf Club in Columbus for the Class A Private state championships, along with Darlington’s girls’ team.
Darlington swept the Area 4-A Private championships two weeks ago for the second year in a row, and the girls will try to win their second straight state championship next week.
The weekend following state, Cordell is scheduled to compete in a qualifier for the Georgia Amateur Championship, which will be at his home course of Coosa Country Club on May 28.