PREP GOLF: Darlington girls win state title; Ingram finishes second in Class 5A
Three weeks after topping King’s Ridge by seven strokes in the Area 4-A Private championship, the girls ran off with the state title by 20 shots ahead of Brookstone with a 306.
“It’s crazy,” said Darlington coach Chad Woods. “We had a number in mind going in, and the girls met every challenge we threw at them and saved their best rounds.”
Senior Sophia Kalusche followed up her first-round score of 76 with a 73 on Tuesday, giving her second place in the individual competition. She finished one stroke behind Landmark Christian’s Cameron Daniel, who after being tied for fifth with a 79 following the first day came back on Day 2 with a 69.
“Sophia had a great day on Monday and followed that up with one of the best rounds of the year,” said Woods. “She’s had an up-and-down year. She’s our best golfer. She finished runner-up last year and we felt like she had a good chance but that was far from her mind. She was worried about the team and how they performed. That speaks to her character.”
Darlington’s Liza Frisbee shot a 78 in the opening round to stay in the top four, but slid down to fifth place in the second day with a 79. Frisbee, who’s only a sophomore, shot her best rounds ever during the state championship.
“Liza has never shot under 80 and she did it in both rounds,” said Woods.
Darlington, which has won three state titles since 2013, was rounded out in the event by Hannah Willerson with a 190 and Stacy Chen with a 196.
“The other two girls — they worked hard and they played hard,” Woods said. “I could not be more happy with them. They were right there if we needed them. It was truly a team effort even though only two scores count. We were just so pleased.”
Darlington’s boys came away with a sixth-place finish with a 614.
In the Class 5A competition at Planterra Ridge County Club in Peachtree City, Rome High freshman Hogan Ingram followed up his first round of 70 with a 74 in the second round for second place behind Starr’s Mill’s Luke Phillips by one stroke. Ingram was tied with Walnut Grove’s Isaac Samples.
“He played fantastic,” said Rome High golf coach Kevin Davis. “It was so much tougher of a course today. The hole placements were behind sand traps and just in tough places. He grinded it out and ended up even par for the tournament and I couldn’t be happier.”
Davis said Ingram’s physical growth over the year hindered him some but he was able to compensate and still be successful.
“At the beginning year, I knew he could get here, but I didn’t know if he could contend yet,” said Davis. “Not because he’s not a good player, but he grew a foot in a year so he had to extend his clubs. That took him a while to figure out, but once he did, about mid-way through year, I knew he had a chance.”
Pepperell’s Josie McGraw was low-medalist for her team with a two-round total of 180 during the Class state championship at Waynesboro Country Club. Senior Grace Hufford followed with a 196 for the seventh-place Dragons, and Sydnie Edwards shot a 199. Pepperell shot a team score of 376.
Rockmart’s girls took 10th place with a score of 419 following its third-place finish in the area championships.
In the Class AA boys’ competition at Applewood Golf Course in Keysville, Model’s Cody Boazman finished with a 36-hole score of 162, and Armuchee’s Dre’Quan Cook finished with a 170. The Rockmart boys followed up its second-place area championship finish with sixth place at state with a score of 693.