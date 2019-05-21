After two days of the warmest weather so far this year, some local golfers managed to make a splash against the toughest competition in the state on Tuesday.
That wave was a bit bigger for the teams from Darlington School.
Playing in the Class A Private GHSA Golf State Championships at Green Island Country Club in Columbus, the Darlington girls defended their title, winning back-to-back state championships, while the Tigers’ Lindsey Cordell completed his junior season with an individual title after shooting 3-under for the 36-hole tournament.
“I knew there was a little bit of a chance,” Cordell said of winning. “It should have been playing a little easier, but were pushing for the team championship as well and that put a little more pressure on it. But it was good enough to finish it.”
Darlington’s girls meanwhile extended their lead on Tuesday to win by five strokes. Liza Frisbee finished third in the individual standings after shooting a 76 in round two for a 154 total. Her teammate, Nea Leppanen, was fourth with a two-day 155 after carding a 77 Tuesday.
The win marks the Lady Tigers’ seventh state golf title in the program’s history and its fifth in the last nine years.
“There was some much tougher competition, and this year they had to bear down and make the right shots when they needed to, so I’m really proud of the way they played today,” Darlington golf coach Jared Willerson said. “It took a lot of guts on their part.”
Cordell shot 70-69 over the two-day event, winning by one shot. Darlington’s boys finished fourth in the team scores after shooting a 292 on Tuesday, the Tigers’ lowest 18-hole total this season.
Scott Spyra had a top-ten finish at 3-over following a 73 on Tuesday. Alec Patterson bettered his round one score by three strokes for a 76, and Carter Anderson bounced back from an 84 on Monday to shoot 74 on Tuesday.
“They just came up short,” Willerson said of the boys’ team, which finished six back of state champion Christian Heritage. “Single-A private golf is probably the deepest, toughest division in the state.”
In Class 5A, Rome High’s boys’ team also had a banner day Tuesday after shooting a 334 total at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton. It was the Wolves’ lowest 18-hole score of the season as they finished 10th overall.
Sophomore Hogan Ingram had a share of the lead coming into the second round and came across some tough times but still finished even for the tournament, giving him fourth with a 69-73 — 142.
“I was thinking that, in junior tournaments and high school tournaments, he hasn’t shot above 74 in about two-and-a-half months,” Rome coach Kevin Davis said. “He’s just so consistent and makes great decisions. I’m just super impressed with him.”
Jarod Edwards from Ola High School shot a 5-under 66 to clinch the individual title with a 7-under for the tournament.
Rome’s next golfer was freshman Barritt Cowan, who knocked off seven strokes from his round one score of 87 on Tuesday. Adam Trammell shot an 86, while Griffin Garrard shot a 95.
“I was really pleased with all our kids,” Davis said. “It’s been hot these past two days, and they never let a bad hole affect them and they kept grinding. We’re excited about the future.”
The Class AA state tournaments at Oak Mountain Golf Club in Carrollton wrapped up Tuesday with Model’s Cody Boazman and Rockmart’s Parker Crawford each finishing tied for 10th in the final boys’ standings.
Boazman shot a 75 while Crawford had a 74 for both of them to finish +10 for the tournament. Rockmart came in 12th in the overall team standings.
In the girls’ competition, Pepperell was seventh and Rockmart 10th as Lady Dragons Sydnie Edwards and Josie McGraw came in the top 20 with Edwards 15th (95-92—187) and McGraw 20th (94-98—192). The Lady Jackets low scorer was Neely Collum with a two-day score of 215.