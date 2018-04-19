PREP GOLF: Coosa wins boys’ Floyd County Invitational through windy round at Stonebridge
Hitting a rough patch as the home stretch is in sight is the kind of obstacle that can throw a golfer off of their game. But there is a reward for pressing through and being able to rise above it.
The participants in this week’s Floyd County Invitational were faced with such a challenge as gusts of wind raised the difficulty of the second round at Stonebridge Golf Club.
Coosa’s boys managed to hold on to its early lead, however, and claim the team title Wednesday afternoon after finishing with a team score of 403, just three strokes back of Model, which made up some ground with a final total of 406.
The two-day, 18-hole contest gave several of the leaders a taste of adversity, but Coosa’s Dawson Tate powered through the final nine holes and came out with a 1-stroke lead for first overall.
“My senior year has not been the smoothest. There’s been some tough times,” Tate said. “But I know I have to work through them and use them as motivation for the bigger goals I’ve set for myself.”
Tate led with a 36 after Day 1 and finished with a total of 84. Model’s Cody Boazman was close behind with an 85, while Armuchee was paced by Dre’Quan Cook, who shot a second-round low of 43 on Wednesday to come in third overall with an 88.
Cook and Tate both qualified for the Class AA boys’ state tournament last season as individuals and have continued be around the top of the leaderboards this season.
“I feel like I played pretty well, but there are still a lot of mistakes I could cut down on,” Cook said. “Overall, this season has been a ride. I’ve been able to be out here every single day and I can see that I’m improving.”
Pepperell’s Drew White finshed with a total of 109 to lead the Dragons to a third-place finish. Armuchee came in fourth overall in the team standings.
Coosa’s Caleb Ray came in fourth overall, finishing with a total of 90, and said coach Robert Cummings made sure they remembered to stay consistent after coming into the second day with a 12-stroke lead.
“We knew we had the lead, so coach told us to play with strategy,” Ray said. “There was no need to be aggressive. But the wind did get a hold of it a little bit.”
All four teams will continue to prepare for the Area 3-AA boys’ tournament May 3 at Fields Ferry in Calhoun.