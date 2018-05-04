PREP GOLF: Boazman, Cook qualify for state at 3-AA tournament
Model and Armuchee will have a representative at the Class AA boys’ state golf championships later this month after they turned in qualifying scores at the Area 3-AA tournament this week.
The event, held Thursday at Fields Ferry Golf Club in Calhoun, saw Floyd County teams come up short of posting a combined qualifying score.
Model, last year’s AA state champion, was the best of the county teams as the Blue Devils finished with a total of 375, which was good enough for third in the team standings but not enough to meet the state qualifying score of 360 or better.
One of Model’s players did make the cut in the individual competition, as Cody Boazman turned in a 79 over 18-holes to finish for the second-lowest score of the day. His position as the lowest scorer from a non-qualifying team puts him through to state, which will be held May 21-22 at Applewood Golf Club in Keysville.
Joining him will be Armuchee’s Dre’Quan Cook, whose round of 80 was the third-lowest of the day and second-lowest from a non-qualifying team.
Host school Gordon Central won the 3-AA title with a total of 332 and was paced by low medalist Isaac McEntyre, who carded a 76. Rockmart was second with a 347. Brody McElwee and Jonathan Suppes led the Jackets with an 83 each.
Both the Warriors and Rockmart qualified as a team for the state tournament.
Coosa’s Dawson Tate was the low score for the Eagles with an 82 for fourth overall in the individual standings. Coosa was fourth in the team standings as well, finishing with a 383.
Pepperell was sixth with a 424, and Armuchee came in eighth with a 477.