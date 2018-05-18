PREP FOOTBALL: Young players highlight Darlington’s spring game
The Tigers, a team that features several young players, weren’t intimidated by their opponent or their history as they held their own against the Catamounts.
“Any time you can line up and be competitive with a tradition-rich program like Dalton. Coach Land has done such a great job up there,” said Atha. “We made some mistakes. We weren’t perfect. There’s a lot of things to correct, but by-and-large we did a lot of positive things too. We’re very excited to see the number of guys that have stepped up that nobody would’ve counted on last season. I’m super proud of that. I was encouraged by the way we threw the football, and I was encouraged by the way we protected up front.”
After graduating some key players on offense and defense, the Tigers need some of those younger players to fill those missing roles. Highlighting those efforts were upcoming sophomore’s Casey Gunn and Cade Brock.
Gunn had some key catches to lead the offense including two catches on the Tigers’ opening drive — one for 11 yards and the other for 46 yards, which set up a 5-yard TD run from Cam Watson.
Gunn set up another score just before the start of the second quarter when he a hauled in a 54-yard pass, moving the ball to the 1-yard line. Rhett McDurmon scored from a yard out for another touchdown.
Gunn also played a big role on the defensive side. Lineman Tate Ratledge, who is entering his junior season, chased down Dalton quarterback Bryce Houghton as he threw downfield in the second quarter, and Gunn was there to knock the pass away.
“That’s a kid, we knew when he came in as a freshman, he was going to be a dynamic player,” Atha said about Gunn. “He’s just going to get better and better the more he matures and the stronger he gets. He’s got some great ball skills and great instincts, so we certainly have a lot of high expectations from him.”
While the Tigers gave up some big runs, they were strong up front, with Ratledge and Brock both playing a role in several defensive stops. Atha said Brock has been an integral part of the defense, and also maintains a strong presence during the team’s practice sessions.
“He’s a fireplug,” said Atha. “He’s got an unbelievable motor. The best thing about Cade is he brings intensity. He practices like that every day. We preach that a lot of this game is muscle memory, and ultimately you’re going to play the way you practice, and he reflects that. That guy is wide open every day. He brings enthusiasm to practice. He’s one of the toughest kids that we’ve got.
“Defensively I felt like we did a good job,” Atha added. “We’ve got to get better at tackling. Dalton has some really good backs. Those guys are hard to hem up, but I really liked the way we flew around to the football, and I thought we were physical on both sides of the ball.”
The Tigers will open the season in Lindale against the Pepperell Dragons on Aug. 17.