Game: No. 1 Rockmart (3-0) at Armuchee (0-3)
Last meeting: Rockmart 62, Armuchee 13 (Sept. 14, 2018)
All-time series: Rockmart leads 13-2
On the air: WZOT-AM 1220, FM 101.9
One of Rockmart’s goals this season is to bring home a third straight region championship — something the Yellow Jackets haven’t accomplished since the 1950s.
Friday on the road, the Yellow Jackets kick off Region 7-AA action against Armuchee and begin their shot at a three-peat. The Jackets last won three straight region titles when they won four in a row from 1954-1957.
“We’re excited about beginning 7-AA play and trying to repeat as champions,” Rockmart head coach Biff Parson said. “But we’re not looking ahead of ourselves. We want to see how good we can make Rockmart football each week.”
The top-ranked Jackets rolled to a 47-14 win against defending Class AA state champ Heard County and bring a 3-0 record into Friday’s matchup against winless Armuchee, which is coming off a 41-6 loss to Trion.
Armuchee head coach Jeremy Green sees the matchup as an opportunity to face a challenging opponent and see how his squad measures up when they meet on the Indians’ homecoming night.
“It’s a great opportunity to play someone that’s a top-ranked team and has a lot of good players,” Green said. “If you’re playing in a state championship game, this is what’s going to be like. You’re going to get measured by the best.”
Parson said his team still has things he wants to see improvement on if they want to make sure their success continues.
“We’re not dissecting our opponents,” Parson said. “We’re focusing on us making sure we come out at a high level — that we’re not making penalties and making mistakes. We’ve gotten better, but we’re not perfect. Our kids understand the expectations.”
— Jonathan Blaylock