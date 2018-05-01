PREP FOOTBALL: Wolves receive championship rings at banquet
Rome City Schools celebrated the Wolves’ second state title in two years this past Sunday.
Crowds of administrators, Board members, coaches, family, students and staff gathered beneath the chandelier-lit floor of the Forum to recognize all who helped to secure the back-2- back championship run.
After dinner, Athletic Director for Rome City Schools and Head Football Coach, John Reid, talked about the historic nature of this year’s win.
“Our 2017-18 Rome High varsity football team went 15-0 this season. We also set an all-time state record of 758 points in a single season. We are very fortunate and today is about having some fun,” Reid explained over a room of applause and cheers. “This is historic and it doesn’t happen all the time. We are one of the best football teams to ever take the field in the state of Georgia.”
Reid then turned his attention to his players and asked them to remember some of the lessons they have learned through not only football, but all of the programs available at Rome High School.
“This is a life changing thing for us. Not only did we set Georgia high school football records, we did so with character and class. We didn’t get 15 yard penalties for acting like fools. This was a major accomplishment for us and to still have the number one offense and defense in the state speaks to the kind of kids we have in our school.”
Coaches for cheerleading, football, sports managers and anyone who helped the Pack to victory were recognized and given plaques for their contributions. “This was possible through the efforts of everyone, our band, our cheerleaders, our teachers, our coaches, and we want to make sure we thank everyone who helped to make Friday nights special in Rome, Georgia,” Reid said with a smile.
After the awards, it was time for what all coaches and players had waited all year for, the ring presentation. Players lined the front of the stage and opened their ring boxes at the same time. With eyes as big as saucers, each one shouted out with joy. They had achieved what they’d set out to do, and all the hard work had finally paid off.
Can the Wolves continue their winning ways? Ask anyone in the Forum during this afternoon of celebration, and they would tell you the work began in 2017 after the clock read zero in Warner Robins.