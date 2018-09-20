PREP FOOTBALL: Wolves looking to continue success against Cass
The No. 1-ranked Wolves are looking to move to 5-0 on the season when they welcome Region 7-5A foe Cass to Barron Stadium tonight for homecoming. It will be the first time in three weeks that Rome will not face an opponent ranked in the top-ten.
Still, with only region games left in the regular season for the Wolves, Reid doesn’t see things getting any easier for his team, which is on a 31-game winning streak.
“We’re five games in, and we’ve got a region opponent,” Reid said about tonight’s contest. “It’s region football now the rest of the way out. We’ve been kind of up and down, and we’ve had some good opponents. We just keep playing and try to get better.”
Rome, which is ranked 19th in the USA Today Super 25 rankings, has already faced some tough opponents, most recently winning a 65-51 marathon game against Carrollton that resulted in 1,259 yards of combined offense.
A good chunk of those yards came from Rome receiver Xavier Roberts-Donaldson, who finished the game with 11 catches for 248 yards. He was nominated for the USA Today Super 25 Top Star award for last week and won, beating out players from across the nation in an online poll that had him get 15,637 votes for 54.6 percent.
Reid said he’s been talking up Roberts-Donaldson for a long time, and says he deserves the recognition.
“He’s a kid that I’ve told people about that is fantastic,” Reid said. “He’s kind of an unknown commodity. He’s been playing great football for a while. I’m not surprised. We see him at practice, and he’s got fantastic speed, and he’s bolstered that by running track.”
Cass comes into tonight’s game on a three-game losing streak and 0-2 in the region after low-scoring affairs against Woodland (17-7) and Villa Rica (16-3). Woodland has gotten off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2000.