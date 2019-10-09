Game: Rome (4-2, 3-1) at East Paulding (0-5, 0-3)
Last meeting: Rome 62, East Paulding 14 (Oct. 5, 2018)
All-time series: Rome leads 9-6
On the air: WRGA-AM 1470, FM 98.7
As the second half of the prep football season moves along, the Rome High Wolves only have one loss in Region 7-5A action, and that’s where they’d like it to stay.
The Wolves have won two straight region contests and hit the road Friday for another as they go up East Paulding.
“We’re just going after it one game at a time,” Rome head coach John Reid said. “We respect our opponents. With these region games anything can happen on a Friday night. We’re just playing like they’re state championships and see what we can do.”
Looking for their fifth straight win against the Raiders, the Wolves’ only region loss was a 24-20 loss to Carrollton. Reid hopes his team will be able to avoid anymore losses as the second half of the season moves on.
“It’s just one step closer,” Reid said. “We’re going to try to win out and see how the chips fall.”
The Raiders are on an 0-5 start to the season, but Reid isn’t overlooking anyone at this point in the year. East Paulding has faced some tough opponents so far, dropping region losses to state-ranked teams.
“They played Carrollton and Kell so there’s some state-ranked teams in those losses,” Reid said. “They look good. They like they always do. They’ve got a good quarterback, good receivers, good backs and an aggressive defense.”
The Wolves have been doing well against defenses all season long, averaging 34.7 points per game through the first six games of the year.
Rome is coming off a 41-0 win against region foe Woodland in which the Wolves rolled up 257 yards of offense, while the defense held its opponent to only 57 yards.
While the Wolves have a valuable player at quarterback in Caleb Ellard, the ground game was on display against the Wildcats with Ahijah Blackwell and EJ Burks each rushing for more than 100 yards. Burks scored three touchdowns on the ground, while Blackwell scored once.