Unity defeated the two teams in collegiate overtime format, earning the No. 2 seed in Region 2, sending them to the Division II state playoffs Friday. The Lions will play on the road against Peachtree Academy, which defeated Unity earlier in the season 47-6, at 7:30 p.m.
“We were just absolutely excited,” said Unity head coach Mark Ackerman. “With every play, it could either end it all or cause you to win it all. It was just incredible.”
All three teams were tied 3-2 in region play, having lost regular-season contests to No. 1 seed Praise Academy. Only the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds advance to the eight-man playoffs.
Against Victory, who defeated the Lions two weeks ago 34-18, Unity went through a series of four overtimes before coming away with the win.
Caleb Thompson sealed the win for Unity with the score tied 24 when he forced a fumble that was recovered by the Lions. Thompson then caught a 10-yard pass from Nance for the final score.
Freshman quarterback Nance hit Eli Wells on touchdown throws of 9 and 13 yards in the earlier overtime periods. Nance also hit Thompson on a 23-yard touchdown strike.
Against Horizon, the Lions (4-5) needed only one OT period to get the job done. Nance hit Wells on a 15-yard pass for a score, and Wells sealed the win with Horizon facing a fourth-and-goal when he batted away a pass in the end zone.