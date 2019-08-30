Game: Unity Christian (2-0) at Dominion Christian (0-0)
Last meeting: Dominion Christian 47, Unity Christian 6 (Sept. 20, 2013)
All-time series: Dominion Christian leads 1-0
On the web: For score updates throughout Friday’s games, visit RN-T.com.
Fresh off a victory over Peachtree Academy, the Unity Christian football team will step out of its conference Friday with a road game that poses some unique challenges.
The Lions have started the season with a 2-0 record and shown head coach Mark Ackerman that they have become more comfortable thanks to a simple ingredient — consistency.
After quarterback Drew King started as a freshman two years ago, an injury kept him sidelined during his sophomore year. Now King is back and the Lions are reaping the benefits.
“They’re understanding the offense,” Ackerman said. “The last couple of years we’ve had some switches at quarterback. Having Drew back this past spring and here at the beginning of the season, I feel like we’re already ahead of the game.”
Friday will see Unity travel to Marietta to play Dominion Christian, a team in the Georgia Independent School Association that the Lions haven’t played during Ackerman’s time at Unity.
It’s also Dominion’s first game of the season under a new head coach and coaching staff.
“It’s kind of the perfect storm,” Ackerman said. “This is like going into a scrimmage, but it’s actually a game.”
Ackerman said he talked with Dominion head coach Javier Jenkins, who said they have a pass-first offense.
“As an offensive coordinator and a wide receiver in college, I love to hear that,” Ackerman said. “But we have not faced anyone really since I’ve been here who will throw the ball 80 percent of time. It’s going to be a challenge for us.”
— Jeremy Stewart
Game: Chattooga (1-0) at Wesleyan (1-0)
Last meeting: Chattooga 17, Wesleyan 0 (Aug. 24, 2018)
All-time series: Chattooga leads 1-0
On the air: WZQZ-FM 99.1
A shutout of a team in a higher classification, the Chattooga Indians will face a lower-classification opponent in Week 2 when they travel to Norcross to take on Wesleyan.
“It’s a group of really well-coached kids who are smart,” Chattooga head coach Charles Hammon said of the Wolves. “I would say they are a lot like Lovett in that most of their kids wrestle and they’ve got that kind of mentality. They’re always in the right spot and come out in spread.”
Chattooga sophomore running back Lashaun Lester rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries last week in a 20-0 victory over Adairsville. Wesleyan is a Class A school but defeated 7A Meadowcreek 30-19 last week in its opener.
— Jeremy Stewart