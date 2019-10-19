For most of the season, the Unity Christian offense has taken center stage as the Lions continued their perfect run.
Against Horizon Christian, however, the defense stepped up and helped lead Unity to a 44-6 win and the team’s first ever region championship.
The win secures the Lions a bye through the first round of the GAPPS Class AA state playoffs and a home game in the second round.
As rain fell throughout the game, Unity head coach Mark Ackerman said he would have rather played such an important contest in perfect conditions, but he was happy with how his team performed in the poor weather.
“I thought they responded really well,” Ackerman said. “I told them the game could be stopped at any time, so we need to make the most of every single play, and they really did.”
The Lions’ defense accumulated five sacks on the day against Horizon (5-3, 1-1), three blocked punts and stopped a two-point conversion. Known for racking up serious offensive stats, the Lions had a short field to work with most of the day as they scored all their points in the first half.
“Offensively, we didn’t move the ball that far,” Ackerman said. “Instead of a punt going 30 or 40 yards one way, it was going about 20 yards back the other way. Our defense had a great day.”
Drew King finished 7-of-11 passing for 115 yards for the Lions (9-0, 2-0), threw for two touchdowns, and ran the ball nine times for 50 yards and two more touchdowns. Samuel Mumpower had four rushes for 42 yards and a touchdown.
The Lions will wrap up the regular season Friday at home when they host Kings Way Christian for senior night at Ben Brady Field on the campus of Shorter University.
“How many teams get a chance to go 10-0,” Ackerman said. “I hope the kids are getting how special a team like this is. As a coaching staff, we just absolutely enjoy coaching this group of kids.”