PREP FOOTBALL: Unity Christian falls to Praise Christian, 58-26
Unity kept it close in the first half, but ultimately Praise Christian managed to pull away with a big second half for the win.
Unity gashed the opposing defense on the ground with a total of 156 yards, led by freshman quarterback John Nance. Nance also threw for 87 yards and a touchdown. Freshman wingback Caleb Thompson added 74 yards on two carries and scored a touchdown.
The game went back and forth early on, with Praise owning a 28-20 lead heading into the half. A highlight for Unity in the first half happened when senior wideout Eli Wells returned a punt 60 yards for a score, bobbing and weaving his way through potential tacklers to put Unity on the board.
The second half was not as kind to the Lions (3-3, 2-1) as Praise Christian opened the half by returning the kickoff for a touchdown. After forcing a turnover on the ensuing drive, Praise (6-1, 2-0) drove right back down the field to add to its lead.
In the second half junior defensive back Kolby Watts produced one of the most memorable plays of the game on a scoop-and-score of 79 yards. Praise had been driving and was threatening deep in Unity territory, when Watts, after forcing a fumble, corralled the ball and ran back the opposite way to give the Lions their only score of the second half.
Following fall break, Unity Christian will be back in action Oct. 12 hosting Camp Jewell House.