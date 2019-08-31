The Unity Christian football team continued its dominance on the scoreboard Friday night with its third straight win.
The Lions blew past Dominion Christian on the road with a 56-6 victory, which improves Unity to 3-0 on the season.
Unity head coach Mark Ackerman said he wasn’t sure how they would do against the pass-happy Knights, but the Lions were able to hold their opponent to only 98 yards through the air. Unity also took away the running game from Dominion, holding the Knights to minus 14 yards.
“We haven’t played a team that has passed the ball that much,” Ackerman said. “We had some really good pressure, which forced some bad throws. In eight-man football, man coverage is very important. You’ve got to be able to play man-to-man well, and our kids did.”
Unity quarterback Drew King led the offense going 8-for-18 for 140 yards, with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 53 yards and a score on 11 carries.
John Nance had three catches for 92 yards and a touchdown, and Caleb Thompson caught three passes, all for touchdowns of 10, 13 and 18 yards.
Also for Unity, Samuel Mumpower scored on a 68-yard run, Levi Lodge hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass, and Nance threw a 19-yard touchdown strike to Mumpower for the Lions’ final score of the game.
The Lions put their perfect season on the line next Friday when they welcome New Creation Christian to Shorter University’s Ben Brady Field.