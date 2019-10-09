Game: Trion (5-1, 2-1) at Christian Heritage (4-1, 1-1)
Last meeting: Trion 26, Christian Heritage 7 (Oct. 5, 2018)
All-time series: Trion leads 5-2
On the air: WZQZ-AM 1180, FM 99.1
The Trion football team has a tough challenge ahead, but a win would be of great benefit to the Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 16 in the Class A Public power ratings as of Wednesday.
The Bulldogs hit the road Friday to take on Christian Heritage, which is ranked seventh in the Class A Private ratings.
“From a power ratings standpoint, it’s a huge game,” Trion head coach Justin Brown said. “They’re one of the top teams in the region. So as far as getting into the playoffs and getting us up a couple of more spots, this is a big game.”
Last week, the Lions were defeated by Darlington 29-22 at Chris Hunter Stadium. Receiver Evan Lester finished with nine catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns in the close loss.
“They’re skilled all over the place,” Brown said. “They throw and catch well. Their No. 10 (Lester) is one of the better receivers in the region. To their credit, they do everything well. The challenge for us is to make sure we get lined up, tackle in space and limit the big play. For us to have a chance, we have to control the line of scrimmage. If we can’t run with any success, we’re going to struggle Friday night.”
The Lions had won four straight games before the loss to Darlington.
The Bulldogs are coming off a close 12-6 win against region foe Mt. Zion this past week, during which Bryce Wallin and Brantley Hastings each scored touchdowns in the first half to give Trion the cushion it needed to hang on for the win.
— Jonathan Blaylock