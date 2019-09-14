TRION — In a battle between two teams that love to run the football, it was Trion who rumbled to a 41-6 victory over visiting Armuchee on Friday night.
The two teams combined to complete just seven passes, and the Bulldogs’ 188-46 advantage in the rushing department carried them to a big win.
Armuchee head coach Jeremy Green didn’t cut corners in his post-game assessment.
“We’re not a very good football team right now,” Green said. “We’re immature in a lot of ways and we have to grow up in a hurry. We have to do a better job as coaches.”
Three fumbles, two blocked punts, and an interception all hurt the Indians (0-3) in their search for a win against a team in the Bulldogs (3-0) that they’ve played 46 times now over the span of the schools’ history.
Trion used great field position to score on all but one of their first-half drives, getting touchdowns on a Brantley Hastings 6-yard carry, a Bryce Wallin 2-yard run, a Brantley Willbanks 5-yard rush, a Zach Sharpe 4-yard carry, and a 27-yard pass from Hastings to Rob Brown.
Eddie Jimenez converted on all five extra point attempts.
Armuchee has been bitten hard by the injury bug, notably losing key two-way players in Devin Pledger and Jordan Roman among others, but Green doesn’t see that as an excuse.
“We have a ton of injuries, but it doesn’t matter,” Green said. “You have to find a way to fight through that. The people that come in and play have to do a good job. That’s it.”
Kameron Parker, starting at quarterback in place of Pledger, finished with 30 yards on 10 carries.
The biggest sequence of the night for Armuchee came late in the third quarter, when Parker connected with Sylvester Bassey on a 30-yard pass that set up a Cade Cordle 6-yard touchdown run. Will Ryall ended the night with nine tackles and Devin Cromer finished with six for the Indians.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Armuchee, as next Friday it will be defending Class AA state runner-up Rockmart who comes to town for both teams’ Region 7-AA opener.