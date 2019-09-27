Game: No. 4 Darlington (4-0, 1-0) at Mt. Zion-Carroll (1-3, 0-1)
Last meeting: Mt. Zion-Carroll won 28-17 (Sept. 21, 2018)
All-time series: Darlington leads 7-4
On the air: WLAQ-AM 1410, FM 93.7
This season has been positive for Darlington so far. The Tigers are 4-0 and have a 1-0 mark in Region 6-A/A play.
Exactly where they were last year when Mt. Zion handed them their first loss of the season.
Darlington can exact some long-awaited revenge on the Carrollton-based Eagles on Friday night on the road, but head coach Tommy Atha said he and his staff have cautioned their players about taking their foot off the gas.
“Obviously we’re excited to be where we are at 4-0, but we know we’ve got a long way to go with meat of our schedule still ahead,” Atha said. “But we’re healthy and we’re playing well. We just want to make sure we don’t get complacent, that’s for sure.”
Mt. Zion has won the last three games in the series with Darlington and four of the last five. Those have all come when the Eagles have had a winning record heading into the meeting. This year, Mt. Zion has struggled early with its only win coming against Coosa in a 22-21 thriller.
“They have some really athletic kids,” Atha said. “The run a base Wing T offense and do as good a job understanding and executing their scheme than anybody we’ve played against.”
With Darlington competing in the top five of the Class A Private Power Ratings, Atha said they hope to fix some mistakes, even after executing well in a 57-6 win over Gordon Lee last week.
“You work for perfection but you’re not going to get it, and we’re certainly not close to that,” Atha said. “We just continue to improve and stay conditioned. Whatever we have to do to stay successful.”
Aside from a 38-28 win at Class 3A Sonoraville, Darlington’s defense is holding opponents to a touchdown or less this season. Offensively, the Tigers have outscored teams 161-41, a bigger margin than any other team in Region 6-A/A.
Running back Kolin Rogers leads all Floyd County running backs with 491 yards and 10 touchdowns on 77 carries. Quarterback Griffin Brewster has 512 yards passing for six touchdowns and no interceptions.
— Jeremy Stewart