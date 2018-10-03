PREP FOOTBALL: Team meals provide another way for Rome High football players to bond
Provided by the school’s Touchdown Club, the weekly meal is not only a way the group supports the team, but also a chance to emphasize relationships on the team.
The Touchdown Club feeds the varsity and junior varsity football teams each week during the season after practice, usually on a Wednesday or Thursday, which equals around 17 meals. Sponsors of the team’s traditional Wolf Walk to Barron Stadium fund the food, while Touchdown Club parents organize and serve the food.
“Instead of assuming our kids were getting a nutritious meal, we thought it would be nice to get everyone together and know they are receiving a nice meal,” Rome head football coach John Reid said. “That’s what we raise the money for, to feed these kids. It’s also a good chance for us all to get together, not be so focused on football and strengthen the bonds that make us a family.”
The Touchdown Club is Rome High School’s booster club that supports RHS athletics by helping to raise money and community support for Rome Wolves Football. The Touchdown Club is organized by the parents of students who are involved in sports.
The No. 1-ranked Wolves (6-0, 4-0) host Region 7-5A foe East Paulding on Friday at Barron Stadium as Rome works to keep its 33-game win streak alive.
The Raiders (2-3, 2-1) are coming off a 27-26 win over Hiram, and Reid isn’t looking past any teams in the latter part of the regular season while also counteracting the effects of Rome City School’s fall break this week.
“I think everybody thinks it’s a quick run to the region championship, but there are some really good teams in our last four games,” Reid said. “So we’ve been working really hard. We’re trying to get the boys out early in the morning and trying to maintain as much of a routine as possible, and we’re trying to make it neat, because these kids have sacrificed their fall break to play football.”
Rome’s offense continues to be a potent mixture of the ground attack and the passing game. Senior running back Jamious Griffin is one of the top rushers in the state and leads Class 5A with 1,158 yards and 18 touchdowns. Griffin is just one of many weapons on the Wolves’ offense, which is averaging 47.2 points per game this season.
Helping fuel that offense each week are the Touchdown Club volunteers who help host the weekly team meals and spend most of their free time organizing them. Coach Reid’s wife, Julie Reid, is an educator for Rome City Schools and helps with the meals.
“It is so great for us to get to know the boys and to see their faces. We typically only see them with a number and a helmet on,” she said. “The boys are so very polite. Everyone who comes through the line always says, ‘Thank you, we appreciate you,’ so I think it gives us more of a close-family relationship with parents and the players.”
Sports Writer Jonathan Blaylock contributed to this report.