PREP FOOTBALL: Spaces open for Darlington to fill for next season
Not that it’s a concern for head coach Tommy Atha, who is in the process of getting his team ready for the upcoming football season with spring practice well under way.
Atha sees it as an opportunity for other players to step up and fill those spots that have been vacated following the loss several seniors. But reloading is a feat at which his teams have been consistently good.
“We’ve always prided ourselves on taking kids that might not line up somewhere else and turning them into football players,” Atha said. “We anticipate that with these kids as well. We graduated probably as talented a senior class as I’ve had in a long time, and that does leave definite holes. We also have some experience in spots, too.
“Will we be as athletic and dynamic in those places next year? Probably not, but we’ve got some kids that have worked tremendously hard. We always feel like our kids tend to rise to the occasion and take the next step. We fully anticipate the kids that are in those positions are going to do the same thing.”
The Tigers lost some key players to graduation. Among them are running back Tijai Whatley, who is headed to Georgia Tech, tight end Jacob Hunt, who will attend UNC Charlotte, and lineman Elijah Ball and defensive back Karl Swiger, who are both set to play for Wofford. Those players helped the Tigers reach the Elite Eight last season.
But Darlington also has a talented group of returning players, including lineman Tate Ratledge, who is returning for his junior season. He racked up 56 tackles last season to go with 4.5 sacks. Quarterback Griffin Brewster will also be back for his junior season. Brewster was a force through the air and on the ground, totaling 1,458 passing yards and 15 touchdowns along with 212 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
“Spring is always the time when we get a few new faces out there. That’s one of the reasons we’re going to always try to do spring football,” Atha said. “Over the course of the year, there are always kids that haven’t played. They think, ‘Well, maybe I’d like to try it.’ We’ve got three or four kids out there that have never put on a football uniform. You just never know.”
Atha will get a good look at his team Thursday night when the Tigers are scheduled to host the Dalton Catamounts at 7:30 p.m. at Chris Hunter Stadium. He sees the spring game as a good opportunity to gauge the development of his team.
“Especially since we scheduled a spring scrimmage, even though you want to focus on the fundamentals, you still have to make sure you get some things installed, at least enough where you can do a few different things in the scrimmage,” Atha said.
“We’re not scheming for our scrimmage against Dalton, but we want to have enough things where we can see possibly what our strengths are and what our weaknesses are, and the things we really need to focus on.”