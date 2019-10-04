Game: Rockmart (5-0, 2-0) at Chattooga (3-2, 2-0)
Last meeting: Rockmart 56, Chattooga 0 (Sept. 28, 2018)
All-time series: Chattooga leads 19-12
On the air: WZOT-AM 1220
With a four-way knot at the top of the Region 7-AA standings, both Rockmart and Chattooga are looking for an opportunity to come out on top.
They’ll get a chance to do that Friday as the Indians host unbeaten Rockmart after Chattooga escaped with a 14-10 win against Gordon Central last week.
“This is the biggest game of the year for us,” Chattooga head coach Charles Hammon said. “They’re extremely good and ranked in the polls for a reason. We have to play hard, put in the effort and hope to catch a couple of breaks. We need to slow the game down so we can have a chance at the end.”
The Yellow Jackets are on a tear this season, opening the year with five straight wins, including two straight region victories that saw Rockmart outscore its opponents 109-0.
“It’s really big,” Rockmart head coach Biff Parson said of Friday’s game. “Coach Hammon does a good job year in and year out. Plus it’s another road game for us. You’ve got to be ready to play when you go on the road in any region matchup.”
— Jonathan Blaylock
Game: LaGrange (2-2, 0-1) at Cedartown (1-4, 0-1)
Last meeting: Cedartown 9, LaGrange 6 (Sept. 27, 2018)
All-time series: Series tied 5-5
On the air: WGAA-AM 1340
With both opponents in Friday’s matchup in Polk County opening region play with a loss, Cedartown and LaGrange are trying to get back in the win column.
The Bulldogs faced a tough challenge last week opening Region 5-4A play with a loss to top-ranked Cartersville, but hope to bounce back this week with a homecoming victory.
The Bulldogs held their own against the Purple Hurricanes, trailing only 10-2 at halftime, but the offense failed to get in the end zone.
The Grangers are also looking for their first region win after coming off a close 17-14 loss to Central-Carroll last week.
— Jonathan Blaylock