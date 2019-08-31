The Cedartown football team fell for the second straight week Friday despite rolling up 303 yards of offense.
Leading the team quarterback for the injured Taji Hudson, MJ Holliday finished 9-for-11 for 45 yards and two interceptions in a 27-20 road loss to Class 6A Alexander on Friday night.
Hudson was injured in the Bulldogs’ season-opening loss to Rockmart.
The Bulldogs’ ground attack put up 258 yards against the Cougars (1-0) who earned their first win of the season.
Following an off week, the Bulldogs (0-2) will travel to Bremen on Sept. 13.
Christian Heritage 41, Gordon Central 7
Gordon Central’s defense was stout coming into Friday’s game and held up well early, however, the Warriors struggled to generate much on the offensive side of the ball in a 41-7 loss to Christian Heritage on the road.
After leading 14-7 at halftime, the Lions (2-0) rolled in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered points.
Christian Heritage quarterback Christian Thomas had a solid night going 12-for-18 passing for 163 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Evan Lester was the focal point of the offense with five receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 74 yards on the ground.
The Warriors (0-2) host Gilmer next Friday.
Wesleyan 28, Chattooga 6
The Chattooga football team was defeated Friday falling to Wesleyan in a 28-6 road loss.
The loss drops Chattooga to 1-1 on the season after the Indians opened the year with a shutout win against Adairsville.
Wesleyan improves to 2-0 with the win.
The Indians will stay on the road next Friday when they travel to face Heritage.