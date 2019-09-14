The Calhoun football team started Region 6-3A play off on the right foot Friday night with a 17-7 road victory over the Sonoraville Phoenix.
The win was Calhoun’s 13th straight victory over Sonoraville since the two teams began holding an annual contest in 2006.
Calhoun held a small 3-0 lead until senior quarterback Jake Morrow found fellow senior Ethan Crump on a 13-yard touchdown grab with 3:22 left on the clock before halftime.
Midway through the third quarter, junior running back Jerrian Hames recorded his fifth touchdown of 2019 from 3 yards out.
Sonoraville’s offense was quiet most of the night, but junior quarterback Brady Lackey located freshman Brant Bryant for an 11-yard touchdown strike, bringing the game within 10.
However, it was a case of too little, too late as Calhoun came up with a big defensive stand in the red zone, then ran out the clock.
The Yellow Jackets (3-0, 1-0 6-3A) will host North Murray next Friday for another region matchup, while Sonoraville (1-2, 0-1) takes a week off.
Bremen 10, Cedartown 7The Bremen Blue Devils got the better of Cedartown with a late field goal in a 10-7 win to send the Bulldogs home with an 0-3 record on the start of 2019.
Cedartown’s trip after a week off began dramatically with thunder and lightning and delayed kickoff until 8:15 p.m.
The Bulldogs senior running back Kobe Pryor put the Bulldogs up early with an 80-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Bremen (1-2) responded in the second quarter with a scoring pass of their own to tie the game, which stood through to the end of the fourth quarter until the 37-yard field goal put away the Bulldogs.
Cedartown heads to play Southeast Whitfield next Friday and faces an 0-3 Raiders team.