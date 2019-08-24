In a rematch of last year’s opener, it was once again the host Indians triumphing over the visiting Indians.
Avenging a 28-7 defeat from a season ago, Murray County won the turnover battle on its way to a 30-12 victory in Chatsworth.
After scoring three unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter to head to the locker room up 20-0, Murray County never let up.
“(They) played harder than we did,” Armuchee head coach Jeremy Green said. “They played more physical than we did. They beat us on the field and on the sideline. Coach (Chad) Brewer did a great job. They beat us in every phase of the game and there’s not much you can say about it.”
Big holes at the line of scrimmage led to big gains for Murray County in the second quarter. Poor angles taken and bad tackling, according to Green, were part of what led to a 59-yard touchdown run from quarterback Kaleb Jones that was followed by a 17-yard Jon Dooley score.
The backbreaker for Armuchee was a 93-yard score off an option pitch to Davis Redwine that came with 36 seconds remaining in the first half.
Yet, the Indians wearing the white and blue jerseys weren’t going to go down without a fight. When Armuchee quarterback Devin Pledger left the game with an injury midway through the third, sophomore Kameron Parker stepped in and provided a spark, capping off a drive with a 9-yard touchdown rush.
However, the spark was snuffed out when Murray County jumped back with a score of their own.
Among the bright spots for Armuchee was a 28-yard touchdown pass from Parker to Sylvester Bassey in the final minute of the game and Connor Buffington’s stuffed stat sheet. The defensive end recorded three solo tackles, five assisted tackles, a sack, and three forced fumbles. However, it wasn’t enough.
Armuchee will face Haralson County in their home opener next Friday.
— Noah Syverson Sports correspondent
Trion 26, Coosa 14
Coosa owned a lead over Trion early in Friday’s game putting up two scores in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs were able to pull ahead and come away with a 26-14 win at home.
Rob Brown got the scoring going for Trion on a 32-yard run in the first quarter, but Coosa scored back-to-back touchdowns to take a 14-7 lead.
Coosa’s Brevan Knight scored on a 35-yard run, and Terry Curry followed with a 16-yard touchdown strike from Knight.
Trion (1-0) tied the score 14-14 in the second quarter when Lincoln Maddux hit Kodiak Crabbe on a 33-yard touchdown pass. The duo linked up again in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard score, and Brantley Hastings scored on a 12-yard run for the Bulldogs in the third quarter.
Crabbe finished with 77 yards on four catches.
Following an off week, Trion is at Dade County on Sept. 6. Coosa (0-1) is at Darlington next Friday.
— Staff reports
Unity Christian 62, Peachtree Academy 30
After dropping two contests against Peachtree Academy last season, the Unity Christian football team got some revenge against the defending state champions.
Only up 22-16 at halftime, the Lions rolled in the second half to come away with a 62-30 win against its opponent at Shorter’s Ben Brady Field.
“Our kids were in great shape and they just kept grinding,” Unity head coach Mark Ackerman said. “They were getting more, and more excited as they saw they could stick with them and beat them. It was fun to be a part of.”
Quarterback Drew King led the Lions’ offense running for 239 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries and going 14-of-21 for 166 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
Levi Lodge scored on a 10-yard pass from King, Caleb Thompson returned an interception 24 yards for a score, and Eli Thompson scored on an 11-yard run and a 21-yard touchdown pass. DeKovian Chambers rounded out the scoring for Unity with a 45-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Unity (2-0) is at Dominion Christian next Friday.
— Staff reports