Rome High finished strong on the road against Villa Rica as the Wolves closed out regular-season play with their sixth straight victory.
The Wolves defeated the Wildcats 38-6 on Friday night, while holding their opponent to only 83 yards of offense.
While the defense did its job, the Wolves’ offense quickly handled Villa Rica, putting up 21 points in the first quarter against the Wildcats.
Ahijah Blackwell led the ground game with 106 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries, scoring on runs of 1, 5, 7 and 4 yards. E.J. Burks finished with 77 yards rushing and a 1-yard touchdown run on 13 carries.
All of Rome’s scores came on the ground, but Caleb Ellard still picked apart the Wildcats’ secondary going 3 of 6 for 154 yards passing. Adam Peterson had two catches for 104 yards, and Jay Wise had 50-yard catch. Also for Rome (8-2, 7-1 7-5A), Alonzo Rodriguez kicked a 26-yard field goal.
For the Wildcats (2-7, 1-6), Keenan Johnson had 60 yards rushing and Villa Rica’s only touchdown on five carries.
With the final week of the regular season as its bye week, the Wolves will have to wait a week to see how the region standings will shake out.
Sandy Creek 34, Cedartown 30
After leading through three quarters, Cedartown allowed Sandy Creek to creep back in the fourth quarter and steal the win away from the Bulldogs.
The Patriots trailed 23-7 at halftime, but scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half to come away with a 34-30 victory against Cedartown.
The Bulldogs put a go-ahead score on the board thanks to an 85-yard touchdown run by Kobe Pryor, but the Patriots finished off the Bulldogs with a 77-yard touchdown pass.
Cedartown (4-5, 3-2 5-4A) put up 240 yards of offense on the night with Jayden Johnson going 8-of-9 and 49 yards passing, while Sandy Creek (8-1, 4-1) rolled up 301 offensive yards.
Cedartown finishes out the regular season at home next Friday hosting Chapel Hill for Senior Night.
Chattooga 33, Dade County 12
Lashaun Lester racked up 220 yards and four touchdowns to carry Chattooga to a 33-12 win against Dade County on Friday night in Summerville.
Lester scored on runs of 60, 23, 25 and 15 yards in the Region 7-AA contest.
Cash Allen was 3-of-6 for 69 passing yards and a touchdown for Chattooga (5-4, 4-2 7-AA), and Jamarious Mosteller had three catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.
For the Wolverines (1-8, 1-5), Makinley Everett was 8-of-15 for 98 passing yards, Josh Williams had 116 carries for 82 yards and Carson Sied had four catches for 45 yards.
Chattooga will close out the regular season next Friday at home against Pepperell.
Calhoun 28, Haralson County 14
Calhoun’s winning streak improved to five games Friday as the Yellow Jackets topped Region 6-3A foe Haralson County 28-14 in Tallapoosa. The victory assures Calhoun a first-round playoff game at Phil Reeve Stadium on Nov. 15.
Down 14-7 with four seconds left until halftime, Calhoun (8-1, 6-1 7-AA) quarterback Jake Morrow hit Grant Gilmer on a 45-yard touchdown pass as time expired to tie the game 14-14 entering the break.
Calhoun’s Jerrian Hames scored two of his three touchdowns in the second half as the defense held the Rebels (7-2, 5-2) scoreless for the remainder of the game.
Calhoun travels to face Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe next Friday.
Sonoraville 54, Coahulla Creek 17
After a tough loss last week against Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe, Sonoraville bounced back Friday with a 54-17 Region 6-3A win against Coahulla Creek on the road.
The Phoenix (5-4, 4-3 6-3A) jumped out quickly against the Colts (1-8, 0-7 6-3A) scoring on the third play of the game when quarterback Brady Lackey hit Ben Burns on a 66-yard touchdown pass. Lackey finished 10-of-11 for 189 passing yards and three touchdowns, while adding a rushing touchdown.
Sonoraville is at North Murray next Friday.