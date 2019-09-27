The Rockmart Yellow Jackets’ offense overpowered Dade County and the defense caused four turnovers to seal a 48-0 Region 7-AA win at home Friday night.
Rockmart improved to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in region action. The Jackets are ranked No. 1 in Class AA by the AJC.
Rockmart started off the game by retrieving a Dade County fumble, leading to a touchdown by senior Paine Culver in the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets added four more touchdowns in the second quarter on 15-yard runs from junior quarterback Javin Whatley and junior running back Jai Penson, and two touchdowns runs from freshman running back Lanear McCary.
Rockmart led Dade County (0-5, 0-2 7-AA) at halftime with a score of 34-0.
The Jackets came back in the second half with two more touchdowns, including a 15-yard run by senior Mekhi Floyd and a 20-yard run by Penson to wrap up the night.
Rockmart will continue region action next Friday on the road against Chattooga.
Calhoun 48, Ringgold 3After suffering its first region loss since 2001 against North Murray last week, Calhoun came into its home matchup with Ringgold on Friday night with a chip on its shoulder.
The Yellow Jackets struck quickly on their way to a 48-3 win against the Region 6-3A foe at Phil Reeve Stadium.
On the first play of the game, Calhoun’s Julian Ipac intercepted a pass from Ringgold’s Dylan Wright, and Jake Morrow of the Yellow Jackets scored on the next play with an 11-yard quarterback sneak.
Ringgold (0-5, 0-3 6-3A) kicked a 22-yard field goal on its next drive, but could not do much of anything the rest of the game.
Morrow was responsible for three more touchdowns, and backup quarterback Jake Prather added a touchdown on a keeper. Jerrian Hames led the ground game with 111 yards and a 64-yard touchdown on 11 carries.
Calhoun (4-1, 2-1) is off next week before hosting Adairsville on Oct. 11.
Sonoraville 34, Murray County 3After dropping two straight games, Sonoraville got its first home victory of the season Friday in a 34-3 win against Murray County on homecoming.
Sonoraville’s offense got rolling early scoring on its first two possessions of the game. Blade Bryant opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run halfway through the first quarter.
On the first play of the second quarter, junior quarterback Brady Lackey found Bryant on a 35-yard touchdown pass to make the score 14-0.
Sonoraville (2-2, 1-1 6-3A) led 21-0 at the break against the Indians (3-2, 1-2) and never looked back as they Phoenix earned their first win since defeating Model on the road to open the season.
Sonoraville is on the road next week against Ringgold.