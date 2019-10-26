Mekhi Floyd scored three touchdowns for Rockmart as the Yellow Jackets kept their unbeaten streak alive against visiting Coosa.
The senior scored on runs of 15, 5 and 50 yards as No. 2 Rockmart (8-0, 5-0 7-AA) cruised to a Region 7-AA 60-7 win against the Eagles.
Quarterback Javin Whatley threw two touchdown passes in the win — a 30-yard strike to Juke Boozer in the first quarter and a 25-yard pass to Reed Couch in the second quarter. Whatley also scored on a 15-yard run, as Jai Penson, Keyshaun McCullough and Xavier Prater each scored on rushing touchdowns.
Coosa (1-7, 1-4) put up an early touchdown in the first quarter, but were quickly outmatched by Rockmart’s offense.
Rockmart hits the road to play Gordon Central next Friday, while Coosa returns home to face Model.
Unity 54, Kings Way Christian 8
Already crowned as region champions, the Unity Christian football team added to it’s already successful season Friday by closing out the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record.
The Lions rolled to a 54-8 win against visiting Kings Way Christian as five different players rushed for touchdowns.
“It’s fun for the fans, fun for the school, fun for the players and fun for the coaches,” Unity head coach Mark Ackerman said. “We’re incredibly excited to finish strong and finish with a win tonight.”
Eli Thompson, Samuel Mumpower, Dakovian Chambers, Drew King and Caleb Thompson each scored on the ground for the Lions.
King finished 14-of-19 for 184 yards and a touchdown, Eli Thompson had six carries for 100 yards, and Caleb Thompson finished with seven catches for 104 yards and seven rushes for 56 yards.
Following its bye week through the first round of the GAPPS Class AA state playoffs, the Lions will host a semifinal matchup on Nov. 8.
THURSDAY’S GAME Pepperell 42, Dade County 0
A last-minute move to a Thursday night kickoff didn’t affect the Pepperell Dragons after all was said and done as they traveled to Dade County and blanked the host Wolverines 42-0 in a Region 7-AA game.
The victory puts Pepperell (6-2, 4-1 7-AA) back in the win column after a grueling battle last week at Rockmart that ended with the Jackets getting a 34-17 win.
Thursday’s game saw Pepperell overcome a slow start, leading 14-0 at halftime, and then going up 35-0 heading into the fourth quarter to signal a running clock in the final 12 minutes.
Freshman running back D.J. Rogers provided a spark for the Dragons before the half by breaking a tackle and scoring on a 70-yard touchdown run to make it 12-0.
Gage Moses then hit Ryan Hurst on the ensuing two-point play.
Moses finished with 127 yards passing and no interceptions, while Shannen White came in behind center in the fourth quarter and scored on a quarterback keeper to lead to the final tally.
Dade County (1-7, 1-4) posed a challenge to Pepperell early on and kept finding ways to move the ball and get into Dragons territory but never was able to produce any points.
The game was moved up a day after school administrators and coaches decided to try and avoid the heavy rain in the forecast for North Georgia on Friday night.
Pepperell will host Armuchee next Friday.