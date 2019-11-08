Game: Gordon Central (2-7, 2-4) at Coosa (1-8, 1-5)
Last meeting: Coosa 37, Gordon Central 14 (Nov. 2, 2018)
All-time series: Coosa leads 4-3
On the air: Mountain Coast Network — www.mountaincoastnetwork.com/coosa-eagles.html
The final game of the season for Coosa and Gordon Central will take place at Eagle Stadium on Friday night as both Region 7-AA teams try to find some positivity heading into the offseason.
Coosa has worked to overcome its youthfulness and the loss of starting quarterback Brevan Knight to an injury. Terry Curry has tried to carry the Eagles as the junior has moved behind center.
Gordon Central will try to get more than two region wins in a season for the first time since 2012 as the Warriors wrap up their first season under head coach T.J. Hamilton.
— Jeremy Stewart
Game: Dade County (1-8, 1-5) at Armuchee (0-9, 0-6)
Last meeting: Armuchee 35, Dade County 14 (Nov. 2, 2018)
All-time series: Dade County leads 15-6
On the web: For score updates throughout Friday’s games, visit RN-T.com.
In a season plagued by injuries, Armuchee has one last chance to get in the win column before the end of the year.
The Indians welcome Dade County to Lindsey Stadium on Friday night in a Region 7-AA matchup that will be the last game of the season for both squads.
The Indians lost starting quarterback Devin Pledger for the season in their season opener, and the injuries have continued to pile up since then, including backup quarterback Kameron Parker.
In a 63-0 loss to Pepperell this past week, Armuchee’s Gauge Burkett tried to get the Indians going on the ground when he carried the ball 22 times. However, against a stifling Pepperell defense, Burkett only managed 30 yards rushing.
The Wolverines have lost two straight after getting their first win of the season three weeks ago against Coosa, 33-14.
— Jonathan Blaylock
Game: Chapel Hill (5-4, 2-3) at Cedartown (4-5, 3-2)
Last meeting: Cedartown 45, Chapel Hill 13 (Nov. 2, 2018)
All-time series: Cedartown leads 2-1
On the air: WGAA-FM 106.1
Currently sitting in the No. 4 spot in the Region 5-4A rankings, Cedartown has a chance to move up a spot if the Bulldogs can pull out a win at home Friday against Chapel Hill.
Otherwise, the Bulldogs’ season will come to an end.
Cedartown has bounced back after a sluggish start to the season when they lost their first three contests.
The Bulldogs won three straight games before last week’s close 34-30 loss to Sandy Creek.
Cedartown led 23-7 at halftime last week before allowing Sandy Creek to score three unanswered touchdowns in the second half.
Chapel Hill is coming off of a 35-10 win at home against LaGrange this past week.
— Jonathan Blaylock