Game: Darlington (2-0) at Sonoraville (1-0)
Last meeting: Darlington 20, Sonoraville 0 (Aug. 31, 2018)
All-time series: Darlington leads 3-0
On the air: WLAQ-AM 1410
One opponent from Friday’s matchup at Sonoraville is looking to keep its momentum rolling, while the other is just getting started.
Darlington is coming off two straight home victories, while Sonoraville is coming off a season-opening 18-7 win against Model, and the two will faceoff Friday night at Sonoraville.
The Tigers have already put up a lot of points on the board, outscoring its first two opponents 66-7.
Sonoraville was able to move the ball against the Blue Devils, but was hampered by penalties amassing 11 on the night.
The Phoenix will have to contend with Darlington senior running back Kolin Rogers who has 260 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the season in wins against Pepperell and Coosa.
Sonoraville isn’t without weapons of its own as quarterback Brady Lackey leads the offense against the Tigers. Lackey was 10-for-21 for 110 yards against Model with a rushing touchdown and a score through the air.
— Jonathan Blaylock
Game: Mt. Zion-Carroll (0-1) at Coosa (0-2)
Last meeting: Mt. Zion-Carroll 42, Coosa 16 (Aug. 31, 2018)
All-time series: Series tied 3-3
On the web: For score updates throughout Friday’s games, visit RN-T.com.
Barring a tie score from Friday’s game at Coosa, one of the battling teams will get its first win of the season.
Coosa is coming off a loss to Darlington, but played Trion close in its season opener. Mt. Zion-Carroll loss 26-7 to Lamar County to open the season two weeks ago and was off last week.
Coosa quarterback Brevan Knight got his team back on top against Trion after giving up an early 7-0 lead to the Bulldogs when he scored on a 35-yard run and hit Terry Curry on a 16-yard touchdown pass.
The contest will be a big one for Coosa. After facing two opponents on the road to open the season, the hosting Eagles finally get to play in front of their home crowd.
— Jonathan Blaylock
Game: Model (0-2) at North Murray (0-1)
Last meeting: North Murray 44, Model 7 (Aug. 31, 2018)
All-time series: Series tied at 1-1
On the air: Mountain Coast Network — www.mountaincoastnetwork.com/model-blue-devils.html
A new week brings a new twist for the Model High School football team as the Blue Devils venture beyond the confines of Woodard-Tuggle Stadium for the first time this season.
What awaits them in Chatsworth on Friday night is a North Murray squad aching for the same thing — a mark in the win column.
Model’s two games under the direction of first-year head coach Jeff Hunnicutt has seen the Blue Devils hold their two opponents to just 18 points apiece but unable to provide an offensive push to get a victory.
North Murray is learning to adjust without starting quarterback Preston Poag Jr., who is now at Eastern Kentucky. The 6-foot-4 athlete scored two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns against Model last season.
The Mountaineers opened the season with a 38-17 loss to perennial AA standout Rabun County last week.
— Jeremy Stewart