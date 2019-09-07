Darlington scored 31 unanswered points against Sonoraville on the road Friday and was able to hold off the Phoenix for a 38-28 win, while improving to 3-0 on the season.
The Phoenix retaliated with 20 unanswered points of their over the second and third quarters, but the comeback bid fell short.
Kolin Rogers led Darlington on the ground with 151 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and scored on a 13-yard touchdown pass. Griffin Brewster was 13-for-16 for 196 yards and three touchdowns.
Patrick Shelley had seven catches for 67 yards, and Trystin Wright had two receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown.
For Sonoraville (1-1), Brady Lackey was 18-for-32 for 187 yards and two touchdowns.
Darlington returns home to Chris Hunter Stadium next Friday to host Region 6-A foe Gordon Lee, while Sonoraville host Region 6-3A opponent Calhoun.
Unity Christian 58, New Creation Chr. 20
Drew King threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more as the junior quarterback led Unity Christian to a 58-20 win against New Creation Christian at home Friday.
The Crusaders, along with Peachtree Academy, are another team the Lions have defeated after consistently losing to in the past. Friday’s win against NCC is only the second in school history for Unity.
“We’re checking off these teams that have beaten us up over the past couple of years,” Unity head coach Mark Ackerman said. “So it’s fun for the kids. It’s a really good feeling to see how this team has grown and matured.”
King finished 11-for-13 for 181 yards and had 55 rushing yards on 11 carries.
Caleb Thompson had four catches for 69 yards and a touchdown, John Nance had three catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns, and Samuel Mumpower rushed three times for 56 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 37 yards and another score.
Bailey Mohler scored the Lions’ final touchdown of the night on a 5-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
The Lions are on the road next Friday against Praise Academy.
Mt. Zion-Carroll 22, Coosa 21
Coosa suffered a heartbreaker Friday night dropping a 22-21 game against visiting Mt. Zion Carroll after leading for the majority of the game.
“We knew it was going to be a battle coming,” Coosa head coach Todd Wheeler said. “We just made too many mistakes that cost us in the end.”
Coosa was leading 21-14 in the fourth quarter, but Mt. Zion quarterback J.D. Hindsman scored on a 2-yard run with a minute left in the game to make it 21-20. Rather than go for the tie, Hindsman ran in a two-point conversion.
For Coosa (0-3), Brevan Knight was 10-for-22 for 117 yards and finished with 103 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
Terry Curry finished with 71 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and 48 receiving yards on five catches, while the Eagles rolled up 298 offensive yards. Mt. Zion (1-1) had 310 total yards.
Coosa opens Region 7-AA play on Sept. 20 on the road against Chattooga following a bye week.
Trion 27, Dade County 6
Trion rolled up 301 yards of offense as the Bulldogs took down Dade County in a 27-6 win on the road Friday night.
Lincoln Maddux scored a pair of touchdowns, both on runs of 4 yards, for the Bulldogs (2-0), while Rob Brown and Brantley Willbanks scored on runs of 1 and 8 yards, respectively.
Dade County (0-3) scored its lone touchdown in the second quarter.
Trion hosts Armuchee next Friday.