Game: Dade County (0-6, 0-3) at Coosa (1-5, 1-2)
Last meeting: Coosa 55, Dade County 28 (Oct. 5, 2018)
All-time series: Coosa leads 18-7
On the web: For score updates throughout Friday’s games, visit RN-T.com.
Coming off its first win of the season two weeks ago, Coosa hosts Region 7-AA opponent Dade County on Friday with a chance to build on its success.
The Eagles topped Armuchee on Oct. 4 before their bye week, ending a five-game skid that opened the season.
Last season, the Eagles also dropped the first five games of the season before winning four of their last five and earning a spot in the Class AA state playoffs.
After a slow start against the Indians with Eagles down 12-0, Terry Curry helped rally his team with three rushing touchdowns and a 29-yard touchdown pass. Curry also returned a fumble for a touchdown and picked off two passes.
Coosa head coach Todd Wheeler said Dade County’s offense will require his defense to stay disciplined throughout the game.
“If we don’t, it’s going to be a long game,” Wheeler said. “Being a young team, it’s going to test us and see where we are discipline-wise. The kids have done a good job these past two weeks.”
Dade County has lost six straight to start the season, most recently a 48-7 loss to Gordon Central two weeks ago.
— Jonathan Blaylock
Game: Armuchee (0-6, 0-3) at Gordon Central (1-5, 1-2)
Last meeting: Gordon Central 37, Armuchee 6 (Oct. 15, 2018)
All-time series: Series tied 3-3-1
On the air: Mountain Coast Network — www.mountaincoastnetwork.com/armuchee-indians.html
Armuchee jumped out quick two weeks ago against Coosa in its most recent game, but a rally from the Eagles sent the Indians back on the search for their first win of the season.
Armuchee will get another chance to get into the win column Friday when they travel to face Region 7-AA foe Gordon Central.
The Indians held their own early against the Eagles thanks to two touchdowns from Gauge Burkett and owned a 12-0 lead before the Eagles battled back for the win.
Gordon Central is coming off its first win of the season — a 48-7 win two weeks ago against Dade County.
— Jonathan Blaylock
Game: Unity Christian (8-0, 1-0) at Horizon Christian (5-2, 0-1)
Last meeting: Unity Christian 6, Horizon Christian 0 (Oct. 29, 2018)
All-time series: Unity Christian leads 5-1
On the web: For score updates throughout Friday’s games, visit RN-T.com.
Unity Christian has just two games left in the regular season with the Lions getting a chance this week to bring home a region championship.
Having remained undefeated Unity will face Horizon Christian for a shot at the Division I-AA, Region 1 title Saturday at 1 p.m. on the road.
Leading the Lions is junior quarterback Drew King, who carried his team to a 46-12 win against Harvester Christian last week, finishing 14-of-24 for 237 yards and seven touchdowns.
Horizon started the season with a five-game winning streak before dropping its last two contests, including a 40-9 loss to region foe Johnson Ferry Christian on Sept. 27.
— Jonathan Blaylock