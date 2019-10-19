Coming off their first win of the season two weeks ago, the Coosa Eagles found themselves again on the losing side as they dropped a Region 7-AA contest to Dade County following their bye week.
Held scoreless in the first half, the Eagles fell 33-14 at home against the previously winless Wolverines.
At quarterback for the second straight week, Terry Curry finished 3-of-8 for 29 yards and two interceptions, but found success on the ground, scoring both of Coosa’s touchdowns and rushing for 98 yards on 13 carries. Curry scored on runs of 16 and 58 yards, respectively.
Dade County (1-6, 1-3 7-AA) was led by Josh Williams with 102 yards and three touchdowns on 15 rushes.
The win was the first for Dade County this season after the Wolverines dropped their first six games.
The Eagles (1-6, 1-3) will face a tough task next Friday as they head out on the road to face unbeaten Rockmart in another region contest.
Gordon Central 41, Armuchee 7
The Gordon Central Warriors picked up their first home win of the season, downing Armuchee 41-7 on Friday at Ratner Memorial Stadium.
Issac Dye had a big night defensively for the Warriors as he set the school record for interceptions with three.
Against the Indians (0-7, 0-4 7-AA), the Warriors forced seven turnovers in the first half alone on their way to their second win of the season.
The Warriors (2-5, 2-2) face Model on the road next Friday in a key region matchup, while Armuchee hosts Chattooga.
Calhoun 35, Murray County
0
Calhoun pushed its winning streak to three games Friday as the Yellow Jackets cruised to a 35-0 Region 6-3A road win against Murray County.
For Calhoun (6-1, 4-1 6-3A), Jake Morrow was 29-of-37 passing for 284 yards and a touchdown against the Indians (4-4, 2-4 in region), while Jerrian Hames added 185 yards on the ground and three scores.
Calhoun hosts Coahulla Creek next Friday.
Sonoraville 28, Adairsville 7
The Sonoraville Phoenix notched a 28-7 win in Region 6-3A play over host Adairsville on Friday.
Sonoraville (4-3, 3-2 6-3A) scored a touchdown in each of the first two quarters, then added another 14 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win against the Tigers.
Brant Bryant ran in a score midway through the first quarter and, just two possessions later, Sonoraville put together a 62-yard-drive that resulted in a touchdown run from Blade Bryant for a 14-0 score.
Sonoraville hosts Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe next Friday.