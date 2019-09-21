SUMMERVILLE — Chattooga took advantage of six Coosa turnovers and rolled to its first Region 7-AA win in a 41-7 blowout of the Eagles on Friday night in Summerville.
The Indians picked off Coosa quarterback Brevan Knight three times in the first half and twice more in the second in addition to recovering a fumble. Chattooga head coach Charles Hammon pointed to those takeaways as crucial, given his own team’s issues with coughing the ball up.
“That was huge, especially considering we gave up four (turnovers),” Hammon said. “Without those, I would have felt better, but we have to take better care of the football ourselves.”
Chattooga (2-2, 1-0 7-AA) scored two touchdowns on their first three plays from scrimmage. Lashaun Lester rushed for a 47-yard score to put the Indians up first, and after an interception gave the home team the ball once again, Cash Allen connected with Jamarious Mosteller on a 35-yard touchdown pass.
Lester finished with 202 yards and two rushing scores on 22 carries. He added a 41-yard touchdown on his only reception, a screen pass from Allen that he took all the way to the house.
Despite their opponent’s quick start, Coosa (0-4, 0-1) remained level-headed and forced a fumble deep in Chattooga territory that allowed Cameron Lowe to give the Eagles their only score of the game on a 10-yard scamper that made it 14-7 midway through the second quarter.
However, it was all Chattooga from then on out. The Indians ended the game with 27 unanswered points — first off the Allen-Lester screen pass, then an 8-yard Lester rushing score, a 27-yard strike from Allen to Mosteller, and finally a 20-yard rushing touchdown from Mosteller.
“We’re just really excited about our kids coming out after the last two losses and playing the game of football and having fun,” Hammon said. “They ran around and played and were coachable and had fun with the game and sometimes doing that doesn’t always win, but a lot of times it does.”
Allen finished 3-of-6 passing for 83 yards and two scores. Mosteller ended with two receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns to go along with three carries for 57 yards and another score.
Chattooga is at Gordon Central next Friday, while Coosa will return home to host Pepperell.
—Noah Syverson
Sports Correspondent
Unity Christian 58, Johnson Ferry Christian
21
Unity Christian was behind for the first quarter of Friday’s game but poured it on after to come away with a 58-21 win against Johnson Ferry Christian at Shorter’s Ben Brady Field.
For Unity (6-0), Drew King was 22-of-32 for 392 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, while running for 88 yards and a score on 16 carries in the Lions’ first region game.
Caleb Thompson finished with 10 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns, and 64 yards and a touchdown on six rushes. John Nance had 129 yards and two touchdowns on four catches.
Defensively, Jesse Smith had 12 tackles and a fumble recovery, Samuel Mumpower had six tackles and two interceptions, and Eli Thompson had seven tackles and two sacks.
The Lions will face Nathanael Greene Academy on the road next Friday.
North Murray 31, Calhoun 7
North Murray knocked off Region 6-3A foe Calhoun 31-7 at Phil Reeve Stadium on Friday night, giving the Yellow Jackets their first region loss in 18 years.
The Mountaineers grabbed a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter before Calhoun junior running back Jerrian Hames scored his team’s only touchdown of the night.
The Mountaineers (3-1, 2-0 6-3A) then scored 21 unanswered points in the second half en route to the upset victory. The Yellow Jackets (3-1, 1-1) will face Ringgold at home next Friday.