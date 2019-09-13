Game: Cedartown (0-2) at Bremen (0-2)
Last meeting: Bremen won 13-9 (Sept. 7, 2018)
All-time series: Cedartown leads 7-3
On the air: WGAA-AM 1340, FM 106.1
It has not been a smooth start to the season for the Cedartown Bulldogs, but head coach Doyle Kelley is hoping two weeks without a game will help them as they travel to Bremen on Friday.
“We’ve had an off week and so we worked on ourselves. We tried to make ourselves better,” Kelley said. “We’ve had good practices so far, so we’re trying to make the adjustments needed to have a good game this Friday.”
Cedartown lost starting quarterback Taji Hudson to injury in a season-opening loss to Rockmart and has been working to revamp its offense. MJ Holiday and Jayden Johnson are working with the first team to find the Bulldogs’ permanent signal-caller.
“We’ll see which one steps up and takes hold of the reins,” Kelley said. “They’re competing and that’s a good thing. We hope we’ll be back on track before region starts in a couple of weeks.”
Bremen has had a rough start to the season as well, losing to Rabun County 34-13 and Bowdon 20-7. But Kelley knows his team will need to be prepared against the Blue Devils.
“We know they‘re going to be pyhsical and tough. Just got to get out and play football Friday night,” he said.
— Jeremy Stewart
Game: Unity Christian (4-0) at Praise Academy (2-1)
Last meeting: Praise Academy 58, Unity Christian 26 (Sept. 26, 2018)
All-time series: Praise Academy leads 1-0
On the web: For score updates throughout Friday’s games, visit RN-T.com.
On its way to a 4-0 record this season, Unity Christian has been getting a lot of revenge against teams that defeated the Lions last season.
After getting wins over Peachtree Christian and New Creation Christian, the Lions get another chance to flip the tables Friday when they hit the road against Praise Academy.
“I don’t think we thought we’d be at 4-0 at this point, but we’re trying to keep it in perspective,” Unity head coach Mark Ackerman said. “The challenge for us has been checking the boxes on some of those teams that have beat up on us. We’ve been able to overcome some of those hurdles, but we have no need to get a big head about it since none of them have been region wins.”
The Lions were defeated by Praise last season 58-26, but the Lions have been on a tear this season. Unity has scored 228 points for an average of 57 points per game, while giving up only 14 points per game.
Praise is coming off a 55-54 win against Peachtree Academy, which Unity defeated 62-30 in the second week of the season.
“What we can’t do is look past Praise,” Ackerman said. “Putting up 55 on Peachtree is not an easy thing to do. We’ll have our hands full.”