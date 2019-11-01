Game: Cedartown (4-4, 3-1) at Sandy Creek (7-1, 3-1)
Last meeting: Sandy Creek 31, Cedartown 28 (Oct. 26, 2018)
All-time series: Sandy Creek leads 5-1
On the air: WGAA-AM 1340
Cedartown had a slow start to the season, but the Bulldogs have started to gain some momentum as the season winds down.
After dropping their first three games, the Bulldogs have now won four of their last five — most recently, a 15-8 win over Troup. Cedartown has a chance Friday to make a jump in the Region 5-4A standings as it travels to Sandy Creek.
Both teams own a 3-1 region record with their only losses coming at the hands of Cartersville, the leader in 5-4A. Cartersville topped Sandy Creek 54-42, while Cedartown was able to hold its own against the Purple Hurricanes in a 24-2 loss.
Sandy Creek is coming off a 52-0 win against LaGrange this past week and has put up some big offensive numbers this season averaging 44.1 points per game.
— Jonathan Blaylock
Game: Dade County (1-7, 1-4) at Chattooga (4-4, 3-2)
Last meeting: Chattooga 41, Dade County 0 (Oct. 26, 2018)
All-time series: Chattooga leads 21-6
On the web: For score updates throughout Friday’s games, visit RN-T.com.
After two straight Region 7-AA losses, Chattooga bounced back last week for a win against Armuchee to keep itself in the race for the postseason.
The Indians sit behind Rockmart, Pepperell and Model in the No. 4 spot as they host Dade County on Friday night.
Last week, Chattooga racked up 406 yards of offense while its defense held Armuchee to only 62 yards in a 28-0 region shutout win.
Dade County is coming off a 42-0 loss to Pepperell that saw the Wolverines hold the Dragons to 14 first-half points, but they couldn’t keep up in the second half as Pepperell put up 28 points over the two quarters.
— Jonathan Blaylock