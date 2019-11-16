Cedartown’s season came to a close Friday on the road against Marist in a 44-22 loss in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
The third-seeded Bulldogs racked up 533 yards of offense to Marist’s 379, but couldn’t keep the War Eagles out of the end zone.
Jayden Johnson connected with Chadriq Neal and Jeremiah Johnson late in the game in an attempt to get the Bulldogs back in it, but the War Eagles responded with two more touchdowns of their own to keep the game out of reach.
Running back C.J. Washington scored from 6 yards out for the Bulldogs (5-6) in the first quarter to put his team on the board, and Jorge Peinado put up a 26-yard field goal as Marist took a 21-10 lead into the second half.
Both defenses held in the third quarter and Marist got back to its game plan scoring three more touchdowns before the end of the game. Every touchdown by the War Eagles (10-1) was run in by Connor Cigelske.
The loss ends Cedartown’s season in the first round of the playoffs for the second year in a row.
Marist will head out on the road to face Carver-Columbus in the second round following the Tigers’ 52-7 win over Richmond Academy.
Callaway 54, Chattooga 7
Callaway jumped out fast against Chattooga on Friday night on its way to a 54-7 win against the fourth-seeded Indians in the opening round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Auburn commit Tank Bigsby rushed 51 yards for a score on the first play from scrimmage and the top-seeded Cavaliers never looked back.
Chattooga’s lone score came with 4:32 left in the game as the Indians (5-6) avoided the shutout.
The Cavaliers (10-1) will host Fitzgerald in the second round.